WHITEHALL — It was a rough night in several respects for Whitehall Friday night as the Vikings took on West Michigan Conference stalwart Oakridge.

Most obvious, of course, was the score: Whitehall fell behind by 17 points early in the game and battled back, but fell short by a 17-9 margin.

However, perhaps even rougher were key injuries to Kyler Honore and Andrew Durbin that led to both leaving the game and not returning.

Honore was rolled up on after returning a kickoff, and Durbin had a tackler land on his right leg as he desperately stretched for a fourth-down conversion late in the game. Durbin left the playing field emotional and spent the final moments on crutches as DJ Wright tried in vain to lead the team to a final score.

“It was tough for him to leave the field,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said of Durbin. “He’ll be evaluated (Saturday). We don’t really know, obviously, until we get X-rays and things like that, what the doctor says.”

Things went sideways in the second quarter for the Vikings (1-2, 1-1 WMC), as Oakridge spent most of the first half in a new formation, snapping the ball directly to star running back Leroy Quinn. Essentially running a battering-ram offense, the Eagles got 17 points out of it in the first half. Quinn ended the game with 108 yards and a couple of touchdowns, most of that coming in the first half.

Sigmon said his team wasn’t expecting that particular formation, but based on past experience assumed that the Eagles would try something off-kilter in the game.

“What we’ve seen with Oakridge the last seven years, they’ve always given us a wrinkle,” Sigmon said. “We also figured that Leroy is one of the most dynamic football players, when it comes to a skill kid, in the area. We figured it would revolve somewhere around him. With the way they did it, (it surprised us) a little bit, but were we surprised they were doing something along those lines? No, we were mentally prepared for that part.”

Whitehall adjusted well at the half and largely shut down the Eagle attack, not allowing a second-half point. Leading the way was Marco Moore, who had 7.5 tackles and a pivotal fumble recovery. However, the Vikings hurt their cause when they drove all the way to the Oakridge 26 and were unable to come away with points, bleeding nearly half the third quarter away in the process.

“Our offense at that point, and I told this to our offensive coordinator, was probably their best defense, because of the fact that we kept the ball for that amount of time without any points,” Sigmon said.

Whitehall toughened up, though, and forced a three-and-out on the next Oakridge series, then drove down again to get a 23-yard field goal from Tyler Brandel. Two plays from scrimmage later — the fumble recovery by Moore and a 39-yard touchdown run by Kayleb Venema, who ran for an impressive 127 yards for the game — and the Vikings were back in the game with 13 minutes still to go.

However, the Vikings’ last best chance came up short with two minutes left when Durbin didn’t gain the four yards necessary on fourth down at the Oakridge 45, getting hurt in the process. He’d converted two prior fourth downs on the drive and ran for 38 yards on the night.

Whitehall got one last three-and-out, using all its timeouts, to get one more shot, but Wright’s fourth-and-12 run from the quarterback spot only got 10 yards.

Sigmon said he didn’t know yet what direction the Vikings would go next week against Ravenna if it turns out Durbin is unable to play. Wright will definitely be involved in some capacity — he showed off his remarkable athletic ability and instincts on one of the biggest defensive plays of the game, breaking up a long pass on third down at the last second to prevent an Eagle touchdown.

“We want to evaluate everything and hear what the diagnosis is,” Sigmon said. “We’re going to make the best decision for our program. Does that mean DJ plays quarterback? Does that mean DJ plays in the slot and we find somebody different? That’s a great conversation to have when it comes to our coaches’ meeting and figure out, really, what we’re dealing with.”

In the meantime, Sigmon has a team he knows he can go to battle with after it toughed its way back into a game, but also a team that will badly need a win when it faces Ravenna this Friday.

“I take a lot of pride in the fact that our kids were able to respond,” Sigmon said. “The biggest thing is that the best football teams in high school football do a really good job of putting each week, each game, in a compartment. They’re able to close the door on one game and open the door for another game. That’s what we have to do.

“They can feel bad for about 24 hours, and after that we have to realize we’re 0-0, and we’re going to play a good Ravenna football team...That’s the reality of the situation.”

‘Cats fight

off Norsemen

MUSKEGON — North Muskegon has had a knack in recent years for making life difficult for even the best Montague teams, and it was no different Friday night as the Wildcats had to rally in the fourth quarter to steal a 28-24 victory.

Montague (3-0, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) started slowly, falling behind 10-0, and its offense struggled much of the game, though it did just enough to come away with the win. Johnny Monette scored a three-yard touchdown with 5:24 to play, which proved to be the winning score.

Drew Collins struggled throwing the ball, completing only 3-of-11 attempts, but did run for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Monette had a big game on the ground, with 130 yards on 24 carries, including the winning score.

One of the biggest plays of the game came on special teams. The Norsemen had gone ahead 17-7 in the final minute of the first half and appeared poised to take that advantage into the break, but Dylan Everett returned the enusing kickoff 87 yards to the house, giving the Wildcats a boost as they headed to the locker room.

Collins scored from a yard out in the third quarter to put the Wildcats on top, but North Muskegon responded with a 65-yard touchdown drive to go ahead with 8:26 to go, forcing the Wildcats to respond.

Montague obliged, with Collins’ 18-yard run on third-and-10 a key play on the drive. He also ran for 19 and 18 yards on consecutive carries later in the possession.

Brennan Schwarz had an interception to lead the Montague defense. John Hayhurst threw for 115 yards and ran for 53 to spearhead the Norsemen.

Mona Shores

tops Rockets

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost to Mona Shores Friday night in O-K Black Conference action, 33-13.

The loss dropped R-P to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the league.

Gary Humphrey scored the Rockets’ first of two touchdowns on the night in the first quarter, but the PAT was blocked to allow Shores to maintain its early lead, 7-6. The Rockets were unable to score again until the Sailors had taken control of the contest.