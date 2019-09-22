WHITEHALL — The banged up Vikings (1-3) lost their third game of the season Friday night, and so have no room for error if they want to make the playoffs.
It will be an uphill battle after losing to Ravenna 41-13 Friday night.
Whitehall will have to play its final five games, including a key matchup with unbeaten rival Montague on week eight, without two of its key players, quarterback Andrew Durbin and All-State safety Kyler Honore, who suffered season ending injuries last week in a 17-9 loss to Muskegon Oakridge.
They were missed Friday night against the Ravenna Bulldogs who improved to 3-1.
“We played a pretty good first half and them we got in a place where we had some matchup problems,” said Whitehall Coach Tony Sigmun. “Number four was obviously the playmaker of the night. They went to him every time and he caught it every time. Credit to him. He’s a good football player,”
That number four was Calvin Schullo who had six receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
He was the favorite target for quarterback Conner Kilbourne who completed 19-23 passes for 264 yards and four TDs. Kilbourne also shared the ball by completing passes to five receivers out of the Ravenna pistol and empty backfield formations.
“He did a really nice job,” Whitehall’s coach commented on Kilbourne’s play. He did a nice job in the pocket, kept the plays alive and found the chinks in our armor.”
Whitehall had a good start, stopping the Bulldogs without a first down on the first series. Then the Vikings, and sophomore quarterback Brodie Fogus who was brought up from the junior varsity, leaned on Venema, a senior. He finished out Whitehall’s first drive with a 12-yard burst up the middle. Taden Brandel added the PAT to take a 7-0 lead.
But, Ravenna struck paydirt on its next possession. Kilbourne scrambled to avoid the rush and connected with Jack Emery on a 28-yard TD pass. The Bulldog went up 8-7 on a two-point conversion to close the first quarter.
Ravenna threatened the entire second quarter, but Whitehall kept them out of the end zone until Grant Parker ran the ball in from four yards out. The Bulldogs missed the two-pointer to take a 14-7 halftime lead.
Whitehall briefly gained life again when Kris Dowdell took the second half kickoff, ran to the sidelines and raced 93-yards for a touchdown. The PAT attempt was blocked to leave the Vikings behind by one, 14-13.
Ravenna struck back on a back shoulder grab by Schullo who raced 66 yards for the score to put the visitors up 20-13.
In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs blew the game open on a keeper by Kilbourne for a TD, a pass from Kilbourne to Schullo for 11 yards after Dom Mabrito intercepted a Whitehall pass. They finished it off with a 20-yard TD pass from Kilbourne to Schullo.
“We have to get better and better and be ready for next week,” Sigmun challenged his team. “We are now in playoff mode because we have three losses we know the deal. If we don’t win out we don’t make the playoffs.”
Montague 64
Hart 6
MONTAGUE - The unbeaten Wildcats rolled to their fourth win with a running clock win over visiting Hart Friday night.
Montague forged to a 58-0 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack with five touchdowns coming on the ground and four by air. They also added a safety.
Montague quarterback Drew Collins completed 14 of 19 passes for 326 yards to shred the Pirates’ defense. His favorite receivers were Remington Schneider and Brennan Schwarz with four catches each. Schwarz gained 139 yards in the air with one TD. His longest catch was for 51 yards.
The Wildcats’ top rusher was Dylan Everett who gained 79 yards.
Defensively, Alec Waruszewski led the way with seven stops and two assists while Trey Mikkelsen has six tackles and two assists. Sam Smith had a sack for an eight yard loss.
Jenison 42
Reeths-Puffer 36
MUSKEGON – In a back and forth OK-Black matchup Friday night, the Jenison Wildcats scored with just 3:30 left in the game to top the host Rockets.
Reeths-Puffer had tied the game at 36-36 on a 76-yard TD pass from Evan Moskwa to Daven Fox. Ashton Carpenter picked the PAT.
Earlier the Wildcats had taken a 36-29 lead by scoring on a fourth and four play from the five yard line.
The home team also scored on a 67-yard pass from Moskwa to Emcee Williams, and Fox returned a kickoff for a score.
Jenison led 14-13 at halftime before the real fireworks started.
Reeths-Puffer’s record fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the OK-Black.