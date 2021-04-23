Former Montague coach Pat Collins wasn't joking when he said he wasn't done coaching after he resigned as the Wildcats' football leader in February.
Collins will return to the sidelines in 2021, this time for West Ottawa. The Muskegon Chronicle reported Friday that he had accepted the job. Collins will succeed Ryan Oshnock, who left the Panthers for Northview in March.
West Ottawa has not won a game since the 2018 season ended, although the Panthers made the playoffs that year and in 2017, when they won a Division 1 district championship.
It's not Collins' first go-round with the Panthers. He was a teacher and assistant football coach at West Ottawa for four years before returning to his alma mater as head coach in 2004. Now he'll lead the program that represents his wife Susan's alma mater.
“West Ottawa is a great place with great potential," Collins said in a statement to WXMI channel 17. "I am looking forward to giving back to my wife's alma mater just as I gave to mine the last 17 years.”