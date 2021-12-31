After a one-season layover in Georgia, former Montague football star Cody Kater is returning to the White Lake area, this time as a head coach. Kater accepted the Reeths-Puffer head coaching job this week, R-P announced Friday morning.
Kater replaces Matt Bird, who resigned earlier this month after three seasons leading the Rockets.
Kater, who previously spent six seasons on the Montague staff as quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator, turned down the Montague job last offseason after his mentor Pat Collins' resignation. Originally he elected for an assistant job at Muskegon before an opportunity surfaced at Tift County High School in Georgia.
Kater's one season under Tift County head coach Noel Dean, late of Lowell, was a success, as the Blue Devils went 6-5 after winning only five games in the previous two seasons combined.
Athletic director Cliff Sandee said in a press release that Kater's vision for a top-to-bottom alignment within the R-P program was a decisive factor in him getting the job.
"After an exhaustive search and conversations with an incredibly deep and outstanding candidate pool, it became clear that Coach Kater was our guy," Sandee said in the release. "Coach Kater loves to compete, loves to prepare, and loves his athletes. We are
so excited to have Coach Kater lead our young men and our football program. Coach has a well-articulated plan for a comprehensive program with articulated checkpoints for the development of our athletes' youth through varsity. This vertical alignment will surely lead to sustainable success and growth for our football program."
According to Sandee, Kater said he learned a lot from Dean about program-building in his time in Georgia, experience he'll take back to West Michigan.
"I am excited to join the athletic staff at Reeths-Puffer High School," Kater said in the release. "I look forward to building relationships with student-athletes and
getting to work to set the new standard. I firmly believe in the administration and Cliff Sandee’s vision for the football program as we work to restore pride within Rocket City.”