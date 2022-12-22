WHITEHALL — In case there’s anyone left who thinks there’s any real such thing as an offseason for a professional athlete, St. Louis Cardinals farmhand Jacob Buchberger can easily disabuse them of that notion.

Former Montague star Buchberger, who held a signing event at Lakeshore Golden Cards and Collectibles in Whitehall Sunday, has been busy — and logging a lot of miles — this offseason preparing for his third season as a pro ballplayer. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Buchberger works — and works out — at Grit Strength Systems in Hastings alongside his strength coach from his days at Davenport University, Caleb Grummet. Tuesdays and Thursdays see him in Rockford, working on his baseball skills with longtime coach Mike Paul.

“I’ve been able to do that and it’s been a lot of fun so far,” Buchberger said. “I’ve been busy, though.”

2022 could be considered little else but a success for Buchberger, who plays mostly third base but has also logged time at first, second and in the outfield, and is slated to start this season at Double-A Springfield. He cut his strikeout rate significantly (from 25.9 to 20.8 percent) from his 21-game 2021 stint at High-A Peoria, posted a solid on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .751, made only eight errors despite moving all over the diamond, and even made some brief waves with a home run binge in August.

Ironically, Buchberger felt he was playing some of his worst baseball of the season during that tear, which saw him blast six of his 10 home runs of the year, but he received more positive feedback from the Cardinals during it than any other point of the season.

“I personally felt like I wasn’t doing very well because I was striking out way more than I wanted to,” Buchberger said. “The Cardinals loved it, because I was hitting more homers, but it was just frustrating for me.

“My batting average dropped from, I think it was .307 at the start of August and it dropped down to like .249 at the end of August. In my head I was like, ‘I’m not even producing that well,’ but I look back at it, at six homers, and I felt like, the homers did come but my batting average kind of took a hit. If I can find a happy medium, that would be better.”

The power surge came shortly after Buchberger made a cameo in Springfield, which came about because two of the team’s top players, Jordan Walker and Mason Winn, had earned invitations to the All-Star Futures Game and needed to briefly be replaced. As it happened, that brief time in Springfield coincided with a great few games for Buchberger. He went 7-for-13 in his five games at that level, with a home run and a double, despite facing an imposing Tulsa Drillers pitching staff.

“I was fortunate enough to hit a home run and my average exit velocity that day was, I think, 104 (miles per hour),” Buchberger said; anything hit over 100 miles per hour is considered impressive. “I had three balls over 109. It was a good day.”

Buchberger was impressive enough that he was seriously considered for one of the Cardinals’ coveted spots in the Arizona Fall League, where a collection of higher-end prospects gets put through its paces against one another. He said farm director Gary LaRocque told him it was down to him and outfielder Mike Antico for a spot, and Antico was chosen largely for positional reasons, as the team felt it had enough infielders headed to Arizona already.

Clearly St. Louis thinks Buchberger is a potential big leaguer down the line — he said they’ve helped him adjust his swing in hopes of unlocking more power in 2023, and LaRocque told Buchberger he has a good chance to make it to the Arizona Fall League next year with a good 2023 performance. However, even as only a third-year pro, the former Montague star has already developed a big-picture mindset, knowing a lot of players do not break in to the bigs with the franchise they originally joined.

“Things are out of your control,” Buchberger said. “I try not to stress about that. Just go to the field and play baseball like I know how to play it. Hopefully at the end of the day, it’s good enough to move up. If not, it wasn’t meant to be. Just because the Cardinals may not see a future with me, doesn’t mean another team won’t.”

In the meantime, though, he’s worked hard on his retooled swing to deliver the results the big club hopes to see. Like every club in baseball now, St. Louis has various analytical tools that it uses to deliver real-time feedback on things like swing path and, for pitchers, arm angle and spin rate.

“I’m trying to change my swing a little bit to create that better launch angle, attack angle , and be able to drive more balls in the air,” Buchberger said. “That’s what, this offseason, is basically what I’m focusing on right now, is to change my hand placement and try to stay through the ball and try to drive the ball in the air.

“At the end of the day, I want be able to maximize my tools and try to impress anybody in the Cardinals organization. Ultimately, I think I better myself if I do create that launch angle, create that attacking angle and try to drive the balls in the gap.”

Off the field, Buchberger said he’s close with several teammates, including a core group that roomed together when they were all playing at High-A Peoria. He joked that the group plays “a lot of Call of Duty” together.

Playing minor league baseball creates a bond unlike most, he said, because everyone there is pursuing the same goal: Being a major leaguer.

“It’s another step to a different type of brotherhood,” Buchberger said. “That’s our ultimate goal. We wouldn’t be going through 140 games a year if we didn’t want to achieve that goal.”