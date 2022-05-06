WHITEHALL — Whitehall native Larry Foster has a wry take on his friendship with former Detroit Tigers’ teammate Denny McLain, which began in the 1960s before a lengthy pause prior to them reconnecting in 2019.
“Every 56 years we get acquainted,” Foster said. “You don’t want to rush it, you know?”
McLain was in Whitehall last Sunday for an autograph signing event at Lakeshore Golden Cards & Collectibles.
Foster was McLain’s first roommate in the big leagues when both broke in with the Tigers in September 1963. As Foster tells it, it was down to him and McLain as to who would start a game against the Chicago White Sox that month, and McLain was manager Charlie Dressen’s choice, perhaps in part because Foster had pitched a few days prior in relief against the Minnesota Twins.
The rest was history; McLain pitched a complete-game win, and he even hit a home run, the only one he ever hit (this was before the days of the designated hitter). He went on to a successful career that included the 1968 American League Cy Young and MVP awards for a Tigers’ team that won the World Series that season. McLain won the Cy Young again the following year in a tie vote with Baltimore’s Mike Cuellar.
Foster, meanwhile, never pitched again in the majors; that outing in Minnesota, where he gave up three runs in two innings, was his only major league game.
McLain remains the last major league pitcher to win 30 games in one season, a designation that, barring a huge shift in the way franchises currently approach their pitching staffs, will never be replicated.
“You’ve got relief pitchers starting games down in Tampa and some other places,” McLain said. “You’ve got starting pitchers just being told, ‘Give me two or three innings, or four innings.’”
Foster continued to play in the minor leagues through 1965 before leaving baseball. He later went into a career in ministry and for nearly 20 years was pastor at Lebanon Lutheran Church.
It was that career path that led Foster back into McLain’s life in late 2019. Bill Welch, owner of the Lakeshore card store, was holding a signing event in Muskegon and asked Foster to come along to the event with McLain. Foster, noting McLain’s well-known affinity for Pepsi, brought him a can, and the two caught up and reminisced.
“I sat there with him for a while, and we chitchatted, which he’s good at,” Foster said. “I asked him what he’s doing and how he’s doing, and he asked me...(I told him) I went to seminary. Being a ballplayer, it was typical to tease someone if you could. He goes, ‘You, a minister?’”
Teasing aside, a week later, Foster got a call from McLain. His wife Sharyn had passed away that day after a long illness, and McLain wanted to know if Foster would officiate the funeral. Although McLain is Catholic and Foster Lutheran, Foster did perform the ceremony in Brighton. Foster said he enjoyed meeting McLain’s family and that several of McLain’s former teammates attended; “Mr. Tiger,” Al Kaline, who coincidentally passed away just a few months later, sent flowers.
McLain doesn’t get out to ball games that much these days, noting that he suffered a serious broken leg a couple of years ago that still affects his mobility. He still follows the Tigers, though, and alluded to the club’s prize young player, Spencer Torkelson, as being touted as the next Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays before noting that the likes of those guys will never come around again.
McLain added that the 1968 team is still paying dividends for those who played on it to this day and that he’s often told how much the team meant to the state, especially in a year that was filled with social upheaval nationwide.
“It was one of those moments, a historic summer based on everything that happened,” McLain said. “The ball club itself, we came from behind 40-some times to win a ball game. They were trying to compare Detroit coming from behind to (the troubles the city was going through). It was really a nice time in this town.”