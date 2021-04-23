Two former Whitehall wrestlers competed for Muskegon Community College this week at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) finals, held in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Former Vikings Allen Powers and Kayleb Venema took the mat for the Jayhawks at the finals, competing in the heavyweight and 197-pound weight classes respectively. Venema reached the quarterfinals and fell one win short of earning All-American status, while Powers was forced to injury default from the tournament, two wins shy of doing the same.
Powers previously competed at Division II Lake Erie College, and both were decorated wrestlers at Whitehall, earning all-state honors multiple times and helping the Vikings reach the state final four.