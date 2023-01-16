Montague had all four of its wrestlers reach the finals Saturday at the Northview girls invitational, with two of the Wildcats winning the championship.
Savannah Winkleblack and Natalie Bassett earned the top spots at 110 and 120 pounds respectively, each with 3-0 records. Winkleblack earned a pair of pins and scored a technical fall against her finals opponent, DeWitt's Ava Byars. Bassett also pinned her first two foes and edged Grand Rapids West Catholic's Maritza Rodriguez in the finals, 7-6.
Emma Pendell was second in the 135/140 pound bracket, scoring an overtime win in the semifinals to reach the title match. Allendale's Terra Booe beat Pendell 5-0 in the finals. At 145, Ava Pelton was second with a 1-1 record.
“We are starting to perform at a good time of the year," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "However, we need to get better at in-match adjustments. We have high expectations at Montague for our girls so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today.”