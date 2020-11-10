BROOKLYN — Four Montague runners concluded their seasons at Saturday's Division 3 state finals meet at Michigan International Speedway.
Each of the four runners had solid races, but even more impressively, three of the four earned academic all-state honors for the season. Cale Coppess, Isabelle Auch and Dreea Atchison each picked up those awards.
Auch was the top Wildcat performer Saturday, placing 69th in the girls' race. Her time was 21:02.7. Atchison placed 103rd in a time of 21:32.6.
In the boys' race, Coppess finished 107th for the Wildcats in a time of 17:50.9, closely followed by teammate Kaden Hainer, who finished 115th and had a time of 17:55.9.
The race finished the high school careers for Atchison and Hainer, both seniors.
Whitehall's Buys, Treat run at state
BROOKLYN — Whitehall junior Riley Buys and sophomore Ariana Treat each competed Friday at the Division 2 state finals meet. Buys finished 116th in the boys' race, while Treat took 157th place in the girls' race.
Buys' time was 17:36.0, while Treat finished in a time of 21:31.5.
Klay Grant finishes 54th at state
BROOKLYN — Reeths-Puffer junior Klay Grant finished his cross-country season Friday at the Division 1 state finals meet, placing 54th.
Grant's time was 16:22.3, just 10 seconds off of his season-best time, which he set when he won the GMAA championship in October.