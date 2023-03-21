Despite blustery, freezing temperatures in Twin Lake last Saturday, 95 runners entered the race in the Blue Lake Township Firefighters' Association 5K, which raises funds for the fire department. Of those 95, 79 completed the race.
Brendan Hamilton, of Fruitport, easily won the race in a time of 20:44.1, defeating everyone else by nearly two minutes. Brandon Marecek, the second-place finisher, led the White Lake Ambulance Authority team, which won the first edition of the first responder team division. Marecek was joined on the team by Brad Lusk, who finished eighth, and Drew Roesler,
Kaitlyn Rose of Whitehall was the top female finisher by over two minutes, finishing in 25:42.0. Seven runners were brave enough to take part in the kilt division and don the festive garment, with Chris Durant of Grand Blanc and Heidi Grimes of South Lyon the top male and female finishers respectively.
Top 20 overall male finishers: 1 - Brendan Hamilton, Fruitport, 20:44.1; 2 - Brandon Marecek, Muskegon, 22:37.1; 3 - Kevin Slowik, Grand Rapids, 23:13.3; 4 - Steve Douglas, Muskegon, 23:44.4; 5 - Joe Clark, Grand Haven, 23:57.8; 6 - Aaron Brock, Muskegon, 23:59.3; 7 - Ethan Aleem, Holton, 24:37.0; 8 - Brad Lusk, Montague, 24:47.3; 9 - Christopher Vongsma, Jenison, 25:32.5; 10 - Jason Boyink, Spring Lake, 25:37.7.
11 - Prince Aleem, Holton, 26:03.4; 12 - Braden Swanson, Ravenna, 26:23.1; 13 - Noah Verbanic, New Era, 26:27.2; 14 - Rick Baker, Fruitport, 26:39.4; 15 - Troy DeVoogd, Kent City, 26:54.3; 16 - Benjamin Devoogd, Kent City, 26:54.6; 17 - Chris Durant, Grand Blanc, 27:24.0; 18 - Bradley Lusk, Montague, 28:13.5; 19 - Jacob Tanner, Twin Lake, 28:16.2; 20 - Dustin DeBeau, Twin Lake, 28:37.9.
Top 20 overall female finishers: 1 - Kaitlyn Rose, Whitehall, 25:42.0; 2 - Liz Cammenga, Muskegon, 27:52.7; 3 - Shelbey Tanner, Twin Lake, 28:44.6; 4 - Kristi Parsh, Holton, 29:05.3; 5 - Heidi Grimes, South Lyon, 29:17.0; 6 - Camille Charette, Grand Haven, 29:50.0; 7 - Sara DeYoung, Holton, 29:57.9; 8 - Melissa McClure, Muskegon, 30:16.4; 9 - Kate Conzemius, Twin Lake, 30:24.7; 10 - Traci Knash, Twin Lake, 33:55.3.
11 - Kari MacQueen, Holland, 36:25.2; 12 - Dominique Carlson, Twin Lake, 36:26.7; 13 - Lisamarie Davis, Grand Haven, 36:38.4; 14 - Rachel DeBeau, Twin Lake, 37:06.6; 15 - Ally Slowik, Grand Rapids, 37:06.8; 16 - Laura Pycraft, Holton, 37:31.7; 17 - Kristina Ash, Montague, 37:41.3; 18 - Linda Bourdon, Norton Shores, 37:55.3; 19 - Stephanie Smith, 37:59.0; 20 - Emily Pranger, Rothbury, 37:59.2.