WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Graycen Shepherd received big-time attention fairly early in the recruiting process, including a scholarship offer from Bowling Green last June. However, he found home in-state, and signed Wednesday to play at Division II Northern Michigan.

Shepherd said as soon as he arrived on the Marquette campus, he felt at home.

"It's a big weight lifted off, because you just spend so much time worrying about where you're going to play, who's going to take a chance on you and stuff," Shepherd said. "I went up on an official (visit) two weeks ago, and as soon as I got there, it immediately felt like that weight was lifted off, and I wasn't even committed yet. I found a sense of home that kind of replicates my community right here."

The feeling evoked fresh memories of Whitehall, which Shepherd said "showed me what a football team should look like".

"The whole entire team kind of showed me the family aspect of football," Shepherd said. "That's the biggest thing that I'll be taking with me to Marquette, is just trying to be the best teammate, to come in day in and day out and make my teammates better just like we did here this past year, and the results show for themselves. We're going to go build something awesome."

Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon, who played college football himself, said he was unsure how much his players leaned on him during the recruiting process, but he did say his most important piece of advice was one Shepherd certainly followed: Choose based on the school and the relationships more so than the team.

"The number one thing is still the number one thing, and that is, tell your kids to find a place where they have the best relationship with that college coach, because that's not by accident," Sigmon said.

Shepherd battled injuries this season but had a big impact when he was on the field, including in a dominant win over Oakridge in his first game back. He was an all-conference honorable mention player and had 6.5 tackles for loss in eight games. It was easy to see why big names like Bowling Green, Air Force and Ivy League schools were interested.

Part of what drew Shepherd, who holds a 4.0 grade point average, to NMU was that its conference, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is a high-level league in Division II. The Wildcats compete against the likes of Grand Valley State and two-time defending national champion Ferris State.

"The GLIAC puts dudes in the NFL," Shepherd said. "It's still extremely high-level, competitive, big-time football. Competing with monsters like Grand Valley and Ferris, I think, is going to make me better. I think the people who signed today for Northern are absolutely stellar players. I'm competing against some of the best in the country. I'm excited to get to chase it and be a part of it."

He's also excited for the Superior Dome, NMU's home field, which has a small capacity of 8,000 but a reputation of getting loud.

"The offensive line coach, he started talking real loud," Shepherd said of one visit to campus. "We were thinking, 'Why's this dude talking real loud?' Then it came back to us as it echoed off the walls. Now we get it."