HART — The Greater Muskegon Junior Golf Tour continued its growth this summer, with 25 players participating in the tour's penultimate event Monday at The Colonial Golf Course in Hart.
The six-week tour began in June and concludes Monday, July 31, at White Lake Golf Club.
"I think they've gone really well," tour director and Whitehall golf coach Bill Borgman said. "I think we are averaging about 10 more juniors in each of our events. I can't remember the first year we started this, but we're probably on year five or six. We try to add something every year and get a little better. I think we're doing the right thing and getting a little more coverage...That's helping a lot too."
Most of the players on tour are high school players getting ready for the coming season, including local players Brady Tate of Whitehall and Ayden Hartzell of Reeths-Puffer on the boys side and Grace McDowell and Allie Van Antwerp of Whitehall and Abby Woller and Kennedy Johnson of Montague on the girls side, all of whom played in Monday's round.
Drawing in high school players, Borgman said, was a main goal of the tour when it began. He said "many years ago," golf had a major following in the Muskegon area, and the tour began in response to what local coaches considered a concerning decline in participation at the high school level.
"I think high school golf team coaches are getting more involved in getting their kids to play more during the summer," Borgman said. "I think the coaches are starting to catch on a little bit and say, 'Hey, that's a good thing.'"
Borgman said he was pleased to see some competitive scores from Monday's round, including two players - Tate and Chaseton Sullivan of Muskegon - breaking 80 in a boys round. McDowell led the girls field of high schoolers with a 91, with Spring Lake's Casey Ireland also breaking 100.
Playing in those rounds against other players at their level, Borgman said, is important to player development, above and beyond the experience that can be gained by simply playing the game.
"We have some pretty decent players now that are coming up through the ranks and playing some really competitive golf," Borgman said. "You can go out with your buddies and have a good time and play really well, but you go out and play competitive golf and it's a whole different thing."
While high schoolers make up the bulk of the field, up-and-coming players are also included. Maddy Erndteman, an eighth-grader from Ludington, and Reia Wiseman, an incoming Spring Lake freshman, were the two players in the middle school field from the girls side Monday. Erndteman shot a 45 Monday and Wiseman carded a 54 in nine-hole rounds, which all junior tour players below high school age play.
"I'm planning on doing high school golf in the fall and I wanted to get the feel of what a tournament is like," Wiseman said, adding she's played golf her whole life but decided to start taking it more seriously after deciding to go out for the Lakers' team this year. "(I've enjoyed) playing in a tournament and meeting new people from other schools that I'm going to play with or against later."
Erndteman said while her scores haven't gone down the way she'd prefer over the course of the summer, she does feel like she has improved as a player while playing on the tour.
"Over the summer, I feel like I've been more smart about the choices that I make with golf, like learning clubs and all that," Erndteman said. "I think there's some things that I could have changed to make me do better (today), but I did pretty good. I'm satisfied."
Other top age-group scorers Monday were Brennan Andres and Bryce Andres from Spring Lake, in the boys middle school and coed fifth grade and under division respectively.
Fees for the 2024 tour will be determined later, but according to the tour's website, this year's fees were $30, plus tournament fees of $18 per nine-hole round or $23 per 18-hole round. Information is available at greatermuskegonjuniortour.com.