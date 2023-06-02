Reeths-Puffer senior Sophia Hekkema will be honored as area female Scholar-Athlete of the year Saturday, June 10 at the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
The banquet program is slated to begin at 7 p.m., to be preceded by social hour at 5 and dinner at 6.
Hekkema was a 13-time letterwinner at R-P, a four-year varsity player in volleyball, basketball and soccer to go with one letter in track. Hekkema earned four all-conference selections in basketball and was all-state twice. She also earned two all-state and all-region honors in soccer, as well as two all-conference and all-area selections in volleyball. She is one of three Rocket girls to score 1,000 points in her career and is the R-P all-time leader in goals on the soccer field despite being limited to three varsity seasons by the 2020 season's cancellation.
The Hall will induct Newaygo's Joe Berger, Fruitport volleyball coach Dan Potts, the 2009-12 Mona Shores girls golf state championship teams and the 1953 Muskegon St. Joseph boys basketball state championship team at the banquet. Joining Hekkema as a Scholar-Athlete winner will be Oakridge's Matt Danicek, and Frank Coletta, a longtime volunteer and supporter of youth sports in Ravenna, will receive the Distinguished Service Award.
The plated sit-down dinner will feature the duo selection of honey mustard chicken and grilled salmon with two sauces (honey mustard cream and citrus cracked honey mustard glaze), seasonal rice pilaf, and seasonal vegetable sauté.
Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $50 each.
For more information on the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame, go to the organization’s website at www.mashf.com.
“Our 2023 class reflects amazing feats of glory, coaching prowess and NFL storylines. Muskegon area’s sports history is well represented with our incoming class. We couldn’t be prouder,” said Dan Beckeman, who was recently named president of the MASHF board of directors.