New Reeths-Puffer graduate Sophia Hekkema added first team all-state in soccer to her burgeoning list of honors this spring, one of four area players to earn all-state mention.
Hekkema, though, was the headliner, scoring Division 2 first team honors and moving up from her third-team award last year. The Rocket senior broke her own single-season scoring record with 23 goals and handed out seven assists as well. She was an unstoppable force and a headache for even the best Rocket opponents to defend.
"One of the best athletes I have ever seen, period, and does everything at a high level," Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said.
Two of Hekkema's R-P teammates received honorable mention all-state in Division 2. Brooke Bradley, the team's center midfielder, picked up the award after being "the glue to our team", Harrell said. Billie Tryska was Hekkema's top running mate in terms of scoring, posting 14 goals and 10 assists, and she too earned honorable mention all-state.
"She is the ultimate team player and will do anything for the sake of the program," Harrell said of Tryska.
The area's fourth all-state honoree was Montague's Ava Pelton. The sophomore was the Wildcats' top offensive performer, totaling a team-best 18 goals and tying for the team lead in assists, with five. Pelton scored twice in the Wildcats' memorable district finals game at Newaygo, including a memorable shot from nearly midfield to tie the game in the late minutes.
The Rockets' all-state trio didn't make up all of its representation on the O-K Green all-conference team. Taeah Rensberger, who played wing and midfield for R-P, posted six goals and six assists to earn recognition. Harrell described Rensberger as smart and confident; she "has great vision and first-touch technical skill."
Ava Klopp also was named first team in the O-K Green, making 87 saves as the Rockets' keeper. Her save percentage was an impressive .865, and she recorded nine shutouts.
Rockets to gain honorable mention were Alyvia Ackerberg, who Harrell said was "our most consistent defender all season," and Alyssa Herbert, who had a pair of goals and seven assists. A junior, Herbert will be one of the team's top players next fall.
Joining Pelton on the West Michigan Conference first team for Montague were Emma Peterson, Peyton Johnson and Addison Pranger. Peterson, a midfielder, had four assists for the Wildcats, and Johnson ranked second on the team with nine goals to go with two assists. Pranger made 77 saves, turning back 80% of attempts against her. Adilynn Peterson, one of the team's top defenders, picked up honorable mention.
For Whitehall, three Vikings were named all-WMC first team. Ashley TenBrink was the team's top scorer, with six goals and two assists. Marissa Strandberg handed out four assists and scored a goal while playing most of her time at sweeper. Ava Garcia was the team's third honoree, leading the team in minutes played and recording three goals and one assist. Her penalty kick in the final minute of the pre-district game against Grant was a season highlight.
Keeper Brie Hamann earned honorable mention in the WMC. She allowed only 30 goals in 15 games played.