Montague couldn't get much going against Division 4 No. 4-ranked Holton Thursday, losing a doubleheader by scores of 12-4 and 17-1.
The 'Cats (15-17) kept pace with Holton for three innings, with the teams tied at four going into the fourth. However, Holton exploded for six runs in that frame to break things open. Hayden Boutell had three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in three runs in the loss. Kayden Johnson added two hits.
In game two, Holton piled up 10 runs in the third inning to end the game by mercy rule. Boutell drove in Montague's only run and was one of five Wildcats to get one hit each.