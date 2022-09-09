Reeths-Puffer's final regular-season game for 2022 is now vacant after Holland announced earlier this week that it will drop out of the football season after week four.
The Dutch made the decision due to a lack of experience on their roster. In a statement submitted to WXMI channel 17, athletic director Blake Muller cited several sophomores being forced to play against veteran opponents due to a lack of upperclassmen. Holland lost its first two games of the season, against Holland Christian and Comstock Park, by a combined score of 121-8.
R-P was scheduled to face Holland in week nine, on Oct. 21, and now has a vacancy on its schedule. The Rockets could attempt to fill it if another school becomes available on that date, although this late in the season there likely won't be many options.
Attempts to contact Rockets' athletic director Cliff Sandee for comment were unsuccessful.