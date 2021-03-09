WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Dayton Cole had a huge performance Monday night against Ravenna, giving the Vikings command of the West Michigan Conference race.
Cole went off for 30 points and 14 rebounds as Whitehall beat the Bulldogs 74-56.
True to their form all season, the Vikings (9-3, 8-0 WMC) dominated the third quarter, outscoring Ravenna 25-14 to put the game away. Whitehall's offense was efficient all night, shooting 50 percent from the field, and it also held a 40-25 advantage in rebounds.
In addition to Cole's heroics, Andrew Durbin also had a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Mikkelson added 11 points and had four assists. Caleb Koch scored nine points, and Red Watson passed out nine assists.