Jaxson Whitaker's huge night led Reeths-Puffer to a 57-50 win at Holland Friday night, setting up a high-octane O-K Green Conference battle Tuesday at unbeaten Muskegon.
Whitaker scored 31 points and had five rebounds in the win, with running mate Travis Ambrose collecting a team-best 10 rebounds.
Coach Nate Aardema cited the Rockets' defensive effort as a major factor in the victory. R-P (7-2, 4-1 O-K Green) held the Dutch to five first-quarter points to snag an early double-digit lead it never gave up.