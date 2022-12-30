Editor’s note: This article originally published in the Winter 2022 edition of LakeStyle Magazine.

As the temperatures drop and snowfall increases, opportunities for outdoor fun in Michigan unfortunately dwindle — but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely gone. You just have to know where to look. And while it may seem unusual, the water might just be a great option — not despite the fact that it’s frozen, but because it is. After all, frozen water allows for ice fishing.

In fact, some sport shops will tell you they get more business during ice fishing season than even during the peak of summer fishing.

“As far as business, it’s probably my best time of the year,” Mitch Johnson said; Johnson has run Johnson’s Great Outdoors in Montague for over 40 years. “Not everyone has to have a boat. You can get a cheap little rod and reel. It’s getting more expensive than it used to be, but there’s not as much avenue for spending a lot of money. To be honest, everyone can go do it as long as the ice is safe and you have warm clothes. You can get out to any part of the lake. People who don’t have a boat can’t go fish for walleye or pike in the summer. It’s definitely one of my best times of the year, if not the best time of the year.”

“As soon as we get our first ice, people come in droves buying shanties and augers,” said Eric Budreau, the self-described “sales floor guru” at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington. “I have a whole aisle chock full of ice fishing stuff, tools for shanties and every type of bait you can think of. We go through a lot of live bait. On Saturday mornings, the first times we have ice, I’ll come in at 7 a.m. scooping minnows. I’ll have a line out the door and I won’t move for four hours.”

Ice fishing is a popular pastime in Michigan, and there’s certainly no shortage of opportunity in the winter. However, first and foremost, before taking the ice, you have to make sure it’s safe. Plunging into icy water because it couldn’t bear a human’s weight is not a pleasant experience.

“We go out and do a daily ice check, especially in the first part of the season,” Johnson said. “I like to say four inches (thick) before I’m good to tell you to go. For the first ice, make sure you bring a spud with you (to check the ice’s thickness). No ice is ever safe. I always go in there with that attitude. Always remember, it’s ice.”

That said, once the ice is safe to traverse, Johnson added that the first ice of the season can often bring the season’s best fishing. He added that the last ice is the same way. This is because the water, which takes longer to get to freezing temperatures than solid ground, is still running under the ice. (This is also why it’s so important to be sure the ice is safe to walk on before doing so.)

“When we get a run of perch that comes into Lake Michigan, that’s probably the biggest draw,” Johnson said. “In the mid-1980s when the perch fishing was hot, it was like a city. The guys who come out there, if the perch are here and doing well, you’ll go out to the lake on a weekend and see exactly what I’m talking about.”

Like Johnson said, the lack of need for access to a boat makes ice fishing, in some ways, a more accessible activity than summer fishing. Just because anglers can take the ice, though, doesn’t mean they don’t prepare.

Obviously, you need cold-weather gear to keep you warm. Any kind of longer-term ice fishing trip requires a shanty to guard against icy winds, and a heater to keep you comfortable.

“If people are just going to fish for an hour or a day, we have all kinds of pop-up (shanties),” Budreau said. “You just put them down and they are ready to go. if people are going to spear (larger fish), they’ll use a permanent shanty. (With those), you have to go out and check the ice conditions all the time and you have to have your name and address on there.

“We have one-man, two-man, six to eight-person shanties that are the size of a living room.”

Those larger shanties can be helpful for those pursuing larger fish. Most fish can be caught through a small hole in the ice, but sometimes for larger fish, like pike or muskie, it’s a necessity to make a larger one — sometimes even a few feet wide.

And then there’s the fishing equipment itself — fishing rods and reels, of course, and bait. You also need to be able to drill a hole in the ice, and that’s where an auger comes in.

“Make sure you have good fishing gear, poles and reels,” Budreau said. “The poles and lures and stuff like that aren’t super expensive. Shanties are a little pricey, but they’ll last you for years. They’re great quality. Augers aren’t super expensive unless you want an electric one.”

Johnson said for those who really get into ice fishing, or “if you really want to up your game,” his store can make custom rods.

It can all seem pretty daunting, but if you’re an outdoors person and you have “Michigan blood” like Budreau said and can handle cold temperatures, you can catch yourself some good meals. Budreau said the fishing on Hamlin Lake in Ludington is popular because it’s the first to freeze and has great walleye fishing, but those willing to wait a little longer can often get treated to the best-tasting fish on the inland lakes like Pere Marquette Lake.

“It’s the last one to freeze, and everyone loves to go out there for perch,” Budreau said of Pere Marquette. “They’re phenomenal table fare. The whole summer was really good out there and we’re hoping the winter is too.

“They taste so good. Perch here is white meat, so mild. You ask any angler, perch is what they’ll want to eat. Same as walleye. They’re from the same family, but walleye are bigger than perch. Walleye are tricky because they don’t feed until right at dark, but perch bites from when it’s light up to when it’s dark. That’s one everyone really likes going for.”

To get a catch, bait is a necessity. Luckily, just about any bait will bring in some sort of catch. Budreau said the three most popular baits are perch pounders, tungsten teardrops and hali jigs. Often, anglers will run minnows to dress up perch pounders and further incentivize a bite.

There are several tools to make things easier for ice anglers. Simple lead weights can serve as depth finders for those trying to stick to either shallow or deeper water. And of course, technology has provided plenty of ways to aid ice anglers just like their warm-weather counterparts. Budreau joked that some of the advancements make it almost like cheating.

Anglers can fish for sport or in competition; Pere Marquette Lake, Hamlin Lake and White Lake each host ice fishing tournaments in the winter. Pere Marquette’s tournament is for pike and Hamlin’s is for bluegill. Some tournaments allow fish caught from any lake to be entered as long as contestants are back in time for weigh-in, but White Lake’s tournament requires fish to be caught in White Lake.

“It’s pretty cool,” Budreau said. “I’ve fished a few of them. Last year was a little difficult because we didn’t get any snow, hardly. If you didn’t have metal cleats on the bottom of your boots, you couldn’t walk anywhere. People would put their shanties down and the snow wasn’t there to insulate your shanty. If you didn’t have anchors, your shanty was flying all over the place, and your boots, you’d slip and crack your head open.”

Through it all, for outdoor enthusiasts, ice fishing is maybe the best way to scratch the itch of activity when so many other ways to enjoy the outdoors are unavailable due to the weather.

“One of the biggest things that’s kind of cool, you sit in your shack and you get your heater and you only have your hole sitting there, and I don’t care how old you are, you see your bobber go down, you get excited,” Budreau said. “You go out perch fishing and you might catch a pike, a steelheaad, a brown trout, and a lot of times you don’t know what you’re going to get. People up here are just diehards for ice fishing.”