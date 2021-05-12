SHELBY — While the Montague offense wasn't as potent as usual Tuesday in a 2-0 win over defensive-minded Shelby, the Wildcats have shown this season that the days of low scoring and losing records have passed.
Two years ago, Montague (8-4, 5-2 West Michigan Conference) usually was held to fewer than three goals. This year, the 'Cats hit that mark more often than not and have only been shut out twice.
Coach Kara Raeth said the team's physicality has improved through work in the weight room. Former girls basketball coach Cody Kater stressed the weight room, and several of the 'Cats are basketball players.
"They all hit the weight room," Raeth said. "They're used to being physical, getting in there and using their bodies in the right way. We're able to play clean but tough because of that. Some of the girls coming in from basketball, they're used to playing a tough season. Cody Kater did a good job preparing them physically for a lot of stuff, and we kind of benefit from that."
Montague scored once in each half, with the Osborne sisters accounting for both. In the first half, Braquelle Osborne scored on a crossing pass from sister Kendall, and in the second half, Kendall recovered a loose ball and fired a laser beam over the Tigers' keeper for the team's second goal.
The Osbornes are far from the only talented scorers on the Montague team - Emma Jensen and Katie Weesies combined for seven goals in a recent win, and Emma Peterson and Lizbeth Guzman have put up numbers of late too - but their games complement one another very well.
"Braquelle is probably the fastest one on the team," Raeth said. "She's a great sprinter and she attacks most of the time. Kendall, she could probably score from (midfield) if she tried to. They have great chemistry together. They play basketball, and obviously they're sisters. They work well together. Kendall works well with (Emma) Peterson too, because they've played for a long time together."
The Wildcats have also proven adept at keeping the ball out of the net against most opponents; only four times have they allowed more than two goals, and seven of the last eight foes have gotten one or zero against them.
The improvement of first-year keeper Jane Koetje has been a big reason for that success, and a team-wide focus on the defensive end has been another. Raeth said the 'Cats don't usually play with a sweeper, so everyone plays their part. It helps that Montague usually has possession of the ball.
"We really focused on getting her some individual training so she could kind of coordinate the defense from the goal," Raeth said of Koetje. "You can hear her yelling quite a bit...I think focusing on where they should be and what the important pieces are on defense has helped."
Montague is hopeful for a successful run in the districts. There are no true superpowers in the Fremont district; Big Rapids and Whitehall project as the top two teams. The Wildcats lost 4-2 to Whitehall early in the season, and Raeth said that the team's improvement since has made them eager to play a potential rematch.
"In that first game, we had an own-goal," Raeth said. "We're eager to play them again. I think we could go deep. We haven't played some of these teams, so it's hard to tell, but I think we'll do well."