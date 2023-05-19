Whitehall began its postseason run in resounding fashion Thursday night at Allendale, winning the boys regional title by a healthy margin, setting another school record and qualifying girls star Maelie Hope to state in all four of her events.
The Viking boys dominated, scoring 168.5 points to outpace runner-up Hamilton by 65. The defending state champion 800-meter relay team once again lowered its school record, this time to 1:29.2, in taking first place in the event. Trannon Aylor, Lukas Palmer, Nate Bolley and Malcolm Earvin again ran the race.
Whitehall's girls team placed fifth, with 72 points. Hope's outstanding season for the girls continued as she won regional titles in both throwing events and placed second in both sprints, earning state qualification in all four events. She threw the discus 136-4 and posted a mark of 38-2 in shot put. Hope had a time of 12.73 seconds in the 100-meter dash and set a new personal best of 26.03 seconds in the 200.
The 800 relay was far from the Whitehall boys' only regional title. Earvin and Aylor each picked up a regional title individually and set personal bests doing so. Earvin won the 200 in a time of 22.30 seconds, and Aylor won the 400 in a time of 48.97 seconds. Also winning titles were Andre Richmond in the 3,200, where he too set a personal best (9:45.2), Camden Thompson in the high jump (6-4) and David Conrad in the pole vault (13-2). Ayden Mendoza finished second behind Thompson, setting a new personal best of 6-4, and Conrad's finish led a 1-2-3 Whitehall run in that event. Micah Witham and Ca'Mar Ready both set personal bests of 12-8 to finish second and third respectively. Both qualified for state.
Whitehall earned many more state qualifications Thursday; athletes automatically qualify with a top-2 finish at regionals and can otherwise qualify from a regional by hitting a minimum benchmark in their event. Earvin placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.03 seconds, and Richmond and Carter McIlroy crossed the line almost simultaneously in the 1,600 (4:28.9) to finish second and third respectively and reach state as well. Wesley Russell took second in the shot put with a throw of 51-6. The 1,600 relay team of Palmer, Bolley, Earvin and Aylor also qualified by taking second with a time of 3:23.5.
Also qualifying were Aylor in the 200, where he placed fifth (23.10), McIlroy in the 3,200, where he was fourth (9:53.4), and the third-place 3,200 relay team of Jack Houtteman, Stewart Waters, Richmond and McIlroy (8:15.2).
Other Whitehall regional medalists included: Bolley, third in long jump (20-4); Chase Niezurawski, fourth in discus (131-8); Thompson (15.82) and Logan Sines (16.25), fourth and fifth respectively in the 110 hurdles; Waters, fifth in the 3,200 (a personal best 10:01.6); Houtteman, fifth in the 800 (2:03.2); Ready, fifth in high jump (5-7); and the 400 relay team of Corbin Vanderstelt, Conrad, Palmer and Bolley, which placed fifth (44.71).
While Hope highlighted the Viking girls' day, she wasn't the only regional champ. Arianna Black took the top spot in high jump with a mark of 5-0. Cami Kraai reached state in the 800 by taking second, setting a new personal best of 2:22.5, and Ariana Treat qualified in the 3,200, taking third with a new personal best of 11:34.4. Treat also medaled in the 1,600, placing third (5:25.1), and Adalyn Britton set a new personal best of 2:27.3 in the 800 to take third as well.