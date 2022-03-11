Ira Jenkins put a cap on one of the best sports careers ever seen in this area last Saturday at Ford Field, pinning his way through the state finals and winning his second straight state championship at 285 pounds, this one in Division 2.
As usual, the University of Michigan-bound Jenkins was never really tested in the 285-pound bracket. His first opponent, Clio’s Ethan O’Kelly, managed to get into the second period before being pinned — coach Justin Zeerip said O’Kelly wasn’t making much of an effort to actually beat Jenkins — but everyone else was pinned in the first period. That included previously unbeaten Joshua Cook of Ferndale, who Jenkins dispatched in 37 seconds before breaking into a brief rendition of the Griddy dance.
Jenkins finished his season with a 51-0 record, his second straight unbeaten season. He surpassed 150 career pins (that’s pins with a P) during the tournament, and Zeerip said he also set a new record for quickest run of pins through the state finals in Division 2, which pairs nicely with the same record he set in D-3 last year.
“He just wrestled really well,” Zeerip said of Jenkins. “He does all the right things all the time. He works hard and studies hard in the classroom and takes care of his body. I was just really proud of his effort. I thought he wrestled great.”
Jenkins is usually soft-spoken on the mat, so his Griddy rendition was a bit out of character, but Zeerip said it reflected Jenkins’ relief to have his repeat in the books. Jenkins has been the overwhelming favorite since the minute last season ended.
A wrestler the caliber of Jenkins hardly seems to need much coaching at this stage, but Zeerip said he’s always remained eager to learn more. It probably helps that Jenkins is being coached by someone, in Zeerip, who’s succeeded as a Wolverine just as he hopes to in the future.
“We definitely try to coach him up every day,” Zeerip said. “You can always learn in wrestling. I’m learning all the time. We just try to share little pointers here and here and get him prepareed for when he goes to the college level. He takes it very well and he’s very coachable. He’s a lot of fun to coach.”
In addition to Jenkins’ championship (attempts to contact him for this story were unsuccessful), there were three other third-place finishes among local wrestlers in D-2. Jenkins’ teammate and fellow returning state champion, Max Brown, fell short of the repeat he was pursuing with a semifinal defeat, but showed a whole different sort of mental toughness by bouncing back and rallying for a third-place finish at 145.
Brown reached the semifinals before being pinned by Timmy Simons of Gibraltar Carlson, but earned two victories in a row to “finish on an odd number,” as Zeerip said, noting the program’s mantra for athletes who lose prior to the finals in individual tournaments. Brown blanked both his final two opponents in close decisions to do just that.
“He showed a lot of character coming back to third,” Zeerip said. “That was a really tough weight class. There were two guys at his weight that were all-state before that didn’t even place. He got in a scramble and kind of got caught (in the semis), but he wrestled really well on the back side.”
Jenkins and Brown will graduate as two of the greats in Whitehall history, both four-time all-state wrestlers. Jenkins took fifth as a freshman and then third before winning two straight titles, and Brown placed in the top four all four years, including his 2021 title.
“The coaching staff is really proud of them,” Zeerip said. “It’s hard to be a state placer all four years...They are two of the top guys in our program. They put themselves right up there with anyone.”
Their departure will leave Shane Cook as the most accomplished Viking next season after Cook, a junior, also took third place, at 215. Cook’s only loss of the tournament was a controversial one, as he went out in overtime to Bay City John Glenn’s Joe Maier on a takedown the Vikings felt Maier was out of bounds when he made. Still, Cook rebounded and won four straight matches after that to earn third place, two by pin and the other two by decision. In a measure of revenge for Cook, he ended up placing higher than Maier, who took fifth place.
“Shane beat the D-3 state champ at 215 this year (Gladwin’s Hunter Huguelet) and he had a great season overall,” Zeerip said. “I know he’ll put the time in to get to the top of the podium next year.”
Reeths-Puffer’s Ian Cook was the third local D-2 wrestler to finish third place; he did so at 103. His draw put him opposite eventual state champ Jamarcus Smith of Detroit Mumford in the quarterfinals, and he lost that match, but rallied to win the next four, the first by major decision and then the next three by decision. His last win was a 1-0 war over Vernon Riggins of Stevensville Lakeshore.
“I told him on Saturday morning, ‘Today is about grit and character and it’s all about who wants it more,’” Rockets’ coach Jared Fleming said. “’There’s some kids out here who are satisfied with just being all-state. Some kids want to go home.’ He took that and ran with it. I can’t say enough about Ian’s character in the classroom, practice, and in life. He puts in the work and deserves everything he achieved and more.”
The Rockets’ other qualifier, Kaden Malotke at 135, continued to show his toughness by wrestling with a broken hand as he has all postseason. Despite having to wear a club on that hand, Malotke managed to reach the blood round with a consolation-round pin before falling a win short of all-state status.
“I am very proud of his grit and determination in the midst of the adversity he faced at the end of the season,” Fleming said. “I am looking forward to a great offseason with him and improving for a big senior season next year.”
Whitehall had four qualifiers compete at state without placing, including freshman Wyatt Jenkins, who fell in the blood round at 160 against the tournament’s #2 seed, Hastings’ Robby Slaughter. He earned a consolation win by pin, and Zeerip said he was winning against Slaughter as well until the latter turned him around and pinned him.
Seniors Nick Blanchard, Alec Pruett and Riley Buys each dropped a pair of matches, ending their careers as state qualifiers. Blanchard and Pruett each were all-state in Division 3 in 2021, but as you’d expect, the going was much tougher in Division 2.
The Viking seniors that graduate this year, including the five state finalists, were the first to spend all four years of their careers being coached by Justin and Collin Zeerip.
“They’ve been with us for four years now and were a true joy to coach,” Zeerip said of his senior trio. “We’re really proud of those guys. When we took over, they were freshmen. They’re a tremendous group to coach and they set a great example for our program.”