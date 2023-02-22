Isaiah Atchison went off for 30 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday night, leading Montague to a 78-68 win over Grant.
Atchison also had six steals, four blocked shots and four assists in what was to date his most impressive statistical game.
"Great team win tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "We're looking forward to continued improvement as we move towards districts."
Montague (10-9) built itself some cushion by outscoring Grant 22-14 in the third quarter, expanding a one-point halftime lead to nine.
The game was played with a remarkably fast pace, with each team attempting at least 65 shots from the field. The 'Cats outrebounded Grant 42-27 in the win.
A pair of Atchison's teammates added double-figure scoring games to help the 'Cats to the victory. Owen Raeth scored 16 points and Hunter Osborne added 10. Braeden Johnston grabbed nine rebounds.