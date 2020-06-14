WHITEHALL — Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out sports all over the country, Whitehall graduate Jackson VanBergen got in a signing ceremony at the high school to lock in his commitment to NAIA Aquinas College to play tennis. The signing took place March 9.
VanBergen ended his career second on the school’s all-time list for victories, with 109, so college tennis was always an option. For the hypercompetitive VanBergen, Aquinas proved to be the right fit because of the young, hungry roster the Saints have.
“I got with the guys, practiced with the team a few times,” VanBergen said. “It was a great group of guys. They’re a young core, a lot of freshmen, two sophomores and one senior. I’m ready to build with them. Also, the coach (Jordan O’Neill) is a really good guy. He wanted a competitive and really good environment there, and thought I’d fit that. I really like the philosophy he has and the environment he wants sounded great.”
Whitehall coach Greg McManus said the makeup of the Aquinas roster fits VanBergen’s competitive philosophy well, and added that his former star is coachable and determined, a combination that should lead to further improvement at the next level.
“He’s always looking to improve,” McManus said. “He’s not bullheaded. He’s always open to coaching and getting better. He’s always watching tennis and always looking for ways he can get better. I think he’s a guy that will keep getting better and better and better, because of his passion for the sport.”
As VanBergen departs, McManus said he left an impression on his returning teammates for this fall’s season that he’s confident they’ll remember and incorporate into their own games. Ashton Trnka, last fall’s second singles player, will likely inherit the first singles job, and he’ll be the next role model.
“I think in the last couple of years, he was able to show the kids what it takes to be a high-level player, enough to hopefully they try to follow in his footsteps,” McManus said. “Ashton is a super hard worker and he’s young, and I think he saw the benefits of keeping the ball in play, grinding it out and not giving up. When you don’t have that to show, it’s hard to explain. I think he saw enough of the success Jackson had at a high level that he’s going to get it and hopefully show other kids what it takes.”
VanBergen, meanwhile, will step up to his new level ready to take his trademark grinding mentality to opposing collegiate players.
“Everyone’s going to be good, which is nice,” VanBergen said. “You can’t take a match off. You also can beat players that are better than you. In tennis, you can show up and beat guys that maybe have more talent than you. You can have their number and beat them, which I love.”