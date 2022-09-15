Montague native and St. Louis Cardinals farmhand Jacob Buchberger has earned his second promotion to Double-A Springfield this season, the team announced Monday.
Buchberger was brought up to Springfield earlier this year in part because of roster vacancies created by that league's All-Star game. This time, Buchberger has gotten the call after High-A Peoria's season came to an end this month.
Buchberger finished his 2022 Peoria season with a .257 batting average, .338 on-base percentage and .383 slugging percentage. He hit nine home runs and stole 16 bases, only being caught stealing once. He notably hit six of those nine homers in August soon after he returned to Peoria following his first promotion to Springfield, and his slugging percentage saw a significant bump late in the season as a result.