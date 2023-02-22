A dominant defensive effort and a record-setting night for junior Jaxson Whitaker helped Reeths-Puffer pick up an impressive 54-45 win over Mona Shores Tuesday night.
Whitaker became the Rockets' all-time leader in three-pointers by hitting four of them in the win, increasing his career total to 146 and surpassing previous record-holder Kaleb Mitchelson. He still has a full season of basketball left, so he'll be able to make his new record very difficult for future Rockets to match.
"He is absolutely the best shooter I have ever coached and now he can say he is the best shooter in the history of RP," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said of Whitaker.
The score didn't show R-P's domination, as the Rockets (11-8, 8-5 O-K Green) led by as many as 25 points before Shores cut into the lead in the fourth quarter. The team's five seniors - Kyle Schlaff, Tayte Vanderleest, EJ Jones, Tyviea Williams and Bailey Swain - started the game and helped stake the Rockets to a 17-5 lead.
Whitaker had 14 points for R-P and Schlaff added 13.