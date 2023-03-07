MUSKEGON — Through six minutes of Monday's pre-district game against Kenowa Hills, Reeths-Puffer had only two points and all indications were the Rockets would have to slug it out to get a win. Then Jaxson Whitaker happened.
From the start of the second quarter on, Whitaker caught fire in a way few fans will ever forget, making nine three-pointers in two and a half quarters of play and going for 35 points in all in a 75-61 win that sent the Rockets on to face Coopersville in Wednesday's district semifinal.
"Once a couple went in, I knew it was going to be that type of night," Whitaker said. "It kind of felt like open gym out there, honestly."
The Rockets (14-9) trailed 8-2 late in the first quarter before Whitaker made a nice driving layup in transition and Travis Ambrose followed with a jump shot. Whitaker, though, was just getting started.
His first trey gave the Rockets their first lead of the game at 11-10 early in the second, and he quickly poured in three more to force a Kenowa Hills timeout. From there, Ambrose and the other Rockets helped build the lead up to 30-19 at halftime; at one point the team was on a 28-5 run.
"We were pretty tentative early," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "It took us a while just to get to, 'Alright, I'm just going to play.' I think sometimes a little bit of tension changes things. Once you just get into a competitive mindset and just go and go, that's when you can really be at your best."
R-P did indeed go and go, the final three quarters; its transition game was lethal and led to many of Whitaker's triples.
"That's been a big emphasis for us the latter half of the year," Aardema said. "It's just playing more freely. Just go out and be athletes...Jaxson made nine treys, but when he pushes the pace, the defense is on their heels immediately, and it's hard to play defense on your heels."
The junior guard came right out of the locker room with another three to start the third quarter, scored a couple baskets inside just for fun, then lit it up for two more treys. By the fourth quarter, Whitaker was in pure heat-check mode, and even that didn't slow him down; his final long bomb was off the dribble over a Knights' defender in his face. He sat out the final few minutes of the game with victory secure, as R-P's lead had grown well into the 20s.
Even Whitaker's misses were great shots; he had at least three or four three-point attempts that barely rimmed out or were just a touch short.
"Jaxson had the best shooting night of anyone I have ever coached or coached against," Aardema said. "He was hitting them in every way. In transition, off screens, pull-up, just a phenomenal, incredible shooting performance."
Of course, even that kind of night from Whitaker can't win a game by itself, and the Rockets were strong passing the ball all night, recording their season high in assists. Ambrose was very effective with 20 points and seven rebounds. The win was R-P's seventh in the last eight games; the team is peaking at the perfect time.
"I love the way we're playing right now.," Aardema said. "It's just like I told them, the idea is to say, 'Alright, we get to practice tomorrow. We get to play again.' This time of year, that's the greatest thing you can tell them, is that we get to keep going."
KENOWA HILLS (61) Otten 4 6-7 14, Zegunis 0 1-2 1, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Nicolette 2 0-0 5, Bickford 0 1-2 1, Chapin 4 2-2 11, Bradley 1 6-7 8, Tutas 7 3-4 17, Steenland 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 20-26 61.
REETHS-PUFFER (75) Whitaker 13 0-0 35, Totten 1 0-0 2, A. Jones 1 3-4 5, Ambrose 9 1-2 20, Moore 2 0-2 5, Mitchelson 0 4-4 4, Schlaff 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 27 10-14 75.
Kenowa Hills.....10 9 17 25 — 61
Reeths-Puffer.... 6 24 28 17 — 75
Three-point goals — Kenowa Hills 3 (Jackson, Nicolette, Chapin), Reeths-Puffer 11 (Whitaker 9, Ambrose, Moore). Total fouls — Kenowa Hills 12, Reeths-Puffer 18.