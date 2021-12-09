Whitehall dominated its first quad of the season Wednesday night, beating Kent City and Comstock Park in the Kent City Quad.
The Vikings opened the night with a 58-18 win over the Eagles, then routed Comstock Park 75-3.
The night marked the return to action of senior star Ira Jenkins, who suffered an arm injury in the offseason but was able to return for the team's opening meet. As expected, Jenkins dominated, scoring two pins.
Several other Vikings went 2-0 Wednesday, including Ira's brother Wyatt, who also scored two pins in his varsity debut. Nick Blanchard made three Vikings to earn two pins Wednesday.
Other 2-0 Vikings included Riley Buys, Aiden Weiler, Max Brown, Alec Pruett, Shane Cook and Nolan Taranko.