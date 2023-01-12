Kaden Malotke's 100th career win was Reeths-Puffer's highlight Wednesday night as the Rockets rolled to wins over Fruitport and Muskegon at the Fruitport Quad. R-P beat Fruitport 62-12 and topped Muskegon 65-15.
Malotke scored pins in both his matches to reach the milestone.
A slew of other Rockets joined Malotke in going 2-0. Sage Secrest, Omillion Wyrick, Owen Schab, Caden Huddleston and Nathan Stafford each recorded two pins, and Ian Cook had a pin and a technical fall. Caleb Zimmerman scored a pin and went 2-0, and Brayden Chase went 2-0 with a technical fall victory. James Rozycki won twice by decision.