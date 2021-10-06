CADILLAC — Led by Karli VanDuinen, who earned her third regional medalist honor in three attempts, the Whitehall Vikings advanced to the state meet Tuesday with a second-place finish in the Division 3 regionals.
The Vikings shot a team total of 373, finishing only five strokes behind champion Forest Hills Eastern and edging Spring Lake by four shots for second.
VanDuinen shot a 77, dominating the meet by eight strokes over second-place Sophie Skoog from FHE. Coach Greg Boughton noted that VanDuinen has now taken first place in nine of the 10 competitions she has played this season. She took second at a meet in Big Rapids.
VanDuinen bogeyed each of her first two holes, but only had three more bogeys the rest of her round, posting two birdies on her back nine.
"She's just stellar," Boughton said. "She was in the zone. She hits it big. She hits it strong and straight. She's in that upper echelon of high school golfers."
All the Vikings, in fact, were playing better as their rounds went on. Boughton joked that if golf consisted of 20 holes instead of 18, the Vikings would've caught the Hawks and won what would have been their second straight regional title.
Whitehall got very good rounds from Ava Garcia and Chloe Essebaggers. Garcia shot a 94 and Essebaggers broke 100 for the first time in her career, shooting a 98. Garcia had two birdies in her round.
Freshman Grace McDowell shot a 104 to round out the Whitehall scoring, and Lacey Herbert had a 105.
"It was a great day for Chloe Essebaggers," Boughton said. "She's had some ups and downs in the season, but this was her best, and what a time to do it. She really had more control on her shots yesterday and kept it in play. She knows where her money clubs are, and she struck the ball well."
The Vikings will be taking aim at a high placement at the state meet next weekend at the Forest Akers West course, and VanDuinen will be pursuing the state championship after tying for seventh place a year ago. Boughton said putting will be key for VanDuinen to reach that goal, but her wealth of experience in pressure spots in both golf and bowling should ensure she's prepared for the moment.
As a team, Boughton is excited to see how his underclassmen, Garcia and McDowell, handle the stage of the state meet.
"We've got some time to hopefully get her to break that 90," Boughton said. "When Ava finally breaks through, and (coach) Bill (Borgman) and I agree, look out...We're thrilled for (McDowell), both to extend her season by going to the state finals and for her future.
"They were ready and they were prepared (for the regionals). We were definitely pleased with the preparation and the outcome."