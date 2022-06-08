Reeths-Puffer star Klay Grant went out on a high note in his final Rockets' meet, Saturday's Division 1 state finals in Rockford.
Grant took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run to pick up all-state honors, and ran a spectacular race to do it, breaking his own school record in the event by nearly four seconds. His time was 4:11.1.
Grant's four points gave R-P a 42nd-place tie in the boys team standings.
The Rockets' other state qualifier, Brianna Stawski, had a solid performance in high jump, posting a mark of 5-2, equaling her second-best of the season, to tie for 11th place.