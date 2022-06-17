Two White Lake graduating seniors, Reeths-Puffer’s Klay Grant and Montague’s Natalie Erickson, competed at last Saturday’s Midwest Meet of Champions at Indiana Wesleyan University. The meet matched outgoing senior stars from Team Indiana against those of Team Michigan.
Grant raced in the 800-meter run and placed second with a school record time of 1:54.8 — just 0.32 seconds behind winner Brady McArdle of Davison and nearly three seconds better than his previous personal best in the event.
With his record, Grant capped his Rockets career as the school record holder in each of the three distance running events. He ran the 1,600 record at the state finals June 4 (4:11.1) and set the 3,200 record at the GMAA meet May 6 (9:32.6).
Erickson competed for Team Michigan in the 100-meter finals and placed fifth in the race with a time of 12.61 seconds. The time was only 0.26 seconds off of Erickson’s best time, set at the state finals June 4.