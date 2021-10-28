MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer senior Klay Grant said last week that he "can't put (his) finger on" why this year has been a breakout season for him. That amuses his coach and dad Darin, because Darin thinks he knows exactly why.
"That's funny that he said that," Darin said. "The kid has worked for two years. He's a disciplined kid. He goes out there. Even if I don't tell him to, he's hitting the pavement and getting his runs in. He's a really disciplined kid. Two years, with a week off here and a week and a half off there, but (even) that doesn't sit well. He's like, 'I've got to get out and run.' That's what it is, his discipline and his work ethic."
It's work that has put Grant into position to end his career with an all-state run next weekend at the Division 1 state finals, presuming he qualifies at Saturday's regionals.
That seems like a safe bet going in, because due to that work, Grant has sliced 24 seconds off his personal best time since the season started - and that personal best time (15:48.3) happened to be in an invitational at this weekend's regional site, Allendale. That time would have easily won the title the last time Allendale hosted a D-1 regional, in 2018.
Coincidentally, Grant raced in that regional as a freshman, and missed the chance to send his team to state by about six seconds. The Rockets would have qualified as a team had they placed four runners in the top 20, and Grant was his team's fourth, and finished 23rd.
Many athletes like to use occasions like that as driving forces, motivations, but Darin said his second son isn't wired like that; he just wants to do his best all the time.
"He's not one to dwell on the past," Darin said. "I don't see that in him, feeding him. He sets goals and goes after them, but doesn't dwell on them."
A good example of that was Klay being denied a chance to set a University Park Golf Course record at this year's GMAA meet. The traditional site of the GMAA was unavailable this year because there hadn't been adequate time to prepare the course following a recent storm. Grant ended up winning the title, his third, and running a time at Oak Ridge Golf Course - 15:54.6 - that was only 1.5 seconds away from the University Park record.
Klay, though, shrugged that disappointment off - and for that matter, mostly shrugged off the city meet win despite its historic nature. Then again, Grant also made some history last spring when he became the first boys runner to ever win the three individual distance running events as well as the 3,200-meter relay at the GMAA track meet, so perhaps doing incredible things is just old hat for him now.
"The University Park (course) definitely had some nostalgia to it, so I was a bit disappointed when I heard that it had moved...but it was super fun," Grant said last week.
As the only senior in the Rockets' top five, Klay was already the clear leader of the boys' team, but it's a role that suits his personality. He said he enjoys the dynamic.
"I wouldn't say it's as much of leading as it is serving them," Klay said. "I try to lead by example as well, but just pouring into them, being patient and giving them whatever wisdom or experience that I've gained through the years has been a joy for me."
His leadership role has been further underlined by the presence of his younger brother, freshman Kye Grant, who has battled shin splints throughout the season that have kept him from running outside of race day. (Kye has, however, been a consistent scorer for the team despite that obstacle.)
Klay ran as a freshman with his older brother Kohl, so having a teammate in the house wasn't new to him, but he's enjoyed being on the other side of it this time. He does joke, though, that the only difference between Kye and his other teammates is that "I go home with him every day and drive him to school".
"It's been challenging, honestly, in little ways, being his big brother and also his teammate," Klay said. "I have to know when to draw the line sometimes. But I've loved growing in our relationship through that. It's disappointing because I don't get to watch him race now like I did (when he was) in middle school, but I'm really excited. He'll have a great career ahead of him."
That career is unlikely to see Kye at state this year - the D-1 regional is so loaded that even a conference runner-up like Reeths-Puffer has only the most long-shot of finals dreams - but Klay is optimistic that he can place highly in his final high school race. His goal is to reach the top 15 or top 20. Last year, racing through an illness, he took 54th.
Darin, who calls himself "more of a realist" than his son, doesn't shoot quite that high, but calls the top 30 and the resultant all-state honors a realistic goal for Klay.
"I'm happy if he runs a really strong race," Darin said. "If he gets top 30, all-state (along the way), that's pretty amazing. But if you can give it all you've got on that day, you've got to be satisfied with that."
From the sound of it, Klay, who has collegiate running aspirations but hasn't determined where that will be, would certainly agree with his dad on that last point.
"I'm just thankful for every chance I get to race, and hopefully to end the season well," Klay said. "Even if it doesn't go perfectly, I've been happy with how it's gone so far."