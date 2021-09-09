HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer senior Klay Grant continued his remarkable start to the season Wednesday by winning the O-K Green Conference opening jamboree in Holland. Each Rocket team finished fifth.
Grant had a time of 16:06.3, winning by 12 seconds. Only four other runners were within a minute of Grant's winning time.
Younger brother Kye Grant was R-P's next-best finisher, coming in sixth place with a time of 17:28.8. Tate Bradley placed 22nd and a had a time of 18:49.9. Rounding out Rocket scoring were Blaze Van Noord (50th, 21:03.3) and Jamie Neel (55th, 21:26.9).
Kennedy Hynde earned the top Rocket girls' finish, coming in 16th place with a time of 22:31.0. Eva Shinabery finished 20th (23:01.6) and Grace Lockhart was 24th (23:15.8). Kylie Raynor (38th, 24:08.9) and Rebekah Sweany (40th, 24:32.6) also scored for the Rockets.