GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer senior Klay Grant won again Saturday at the Cougar Falcon Invitational at Calvin College, posting a time of 15:53.6, just two seconds off his personal best.
The Rocket team couldn't score in the boys' race, in part because Kye Grant ran in the freshman division. Kye finished second in that race, posting a time of 17:41.4.
R-P's other boys finishers were Jaxon Allen (13th, 16:45.0), Blaze Van Noord (97th, 20:36.7) and Nate Darling (102nd, 24:33.8).
The R-P girls finished in 10th place, led by Kennedy Hynde, who placed 52nd (22:15.2). Eva Shinabery finished 55th (22:22.5). Kylie Raynor (68th, 23:34.2) and Errin Curtis (72nd, 24:21.9) closed out the scoring.