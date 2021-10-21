MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's boys team narrowly missed out on the top spot Wednesday at the O-K Green Conference championship meet on R-P's home course, falling to Zeeland West 54-55.
The Rockets did have two of the top three finishers, including senior Klay Grant, who clinched the individual conference title by earning the win with a time of 15:58.9, a margin of just under three seconds over Zeeland East's Caden Meyer. Sophomore Jaxon Allen, the only underclassman among the top nine finishers, took third place in a time of 16:48.8.
Tate Bradley and Kye Grant both had strong races, too. Bradley, a sophomore, finished 12th (17:29.97) and Grant, a freshman, was 13th (17:32.8). Jamie Neel, another freshman, placed 26th (19:07.5) to close out R-P scoring.
Klay Grant said he's enjoyed leading the young Rocket team; in addition to his being the only upperclassman among the team's top five runners, the #6 finisher for R-P Wednesday, Daniel Dunn, is also a freshman.
"That's definitely been interesting this season, building some experience and some maturity and just coming into our own," Klay said. "It's been really good to have Jaxon back (he missed a few races early in the season), and it's been a joy to race with my little brother Kye, who's #4 on our team right now. The team's a lot of fun."
Kye might have raced even better Wednesday, but the freshman, who started the year as the team's #2 runner with Allen on the shelf, has been injury-plagued all season. Coach Darin Grant, Kye and Klay's dad, said Kye's issues date to last season, when he developed a stress reaction. That's improved since then, but Kye continues to deal with shin splints.
Kye has continued to gut it out on race day, but coach Grant said he rarely runs outside of that, relying on bicycle rides to remain in running shape.
"There were probably a few workouts he ran this season, but very little," coach Grant said. "He biked all summer long - an hour and a half he was on the bike at times. Once school hits, and academics, and the sun setting (earlier), you can't ride a bike for an hour and a half or two hours a day, so his fitness has dwindled here and there."
This isn't coach Grant's first time coaching two of his sons at once. Klay Grant was a freshman when his older brother Kohl was on the team. The coach jokingly called his third son "a little different", but otherwise having his two younger sons together isn't much different than his two older ones.
"That's one of the reasons I'm coaching," Grant said. "I invest so many hours into this team, and if my kids weren't involved, I don't know if I could give so many hours. My wife is an incredible support. I didn't really want to coach. She's the one who said, 'Darin, you need to. Our kids are going to be running, and who else is going to coach them?' So she suggested it...It's a passion. I love it. I'm so glad I can lead this team."
The R-P girls finished fifth. Grace Lockhart led the team with a 13th-place finish, posting a time of 21:07.2. The Rockets' next three finishers finished consecutively; Errin Curtis took 29th (23:21.6), and Rebekah Sweany held off Kylie Raynor at the line to be the third R-P scorer. Their times were 23:32.3 and 23:32.5. Adrienne Fluette rounded out the scoring, coming in 35th (24:14.95).