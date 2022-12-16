WHITEHALL — A sudden spate of turnovers helped Whitehall grab control of Thursday's West Michigan Conference Lakes rivalry game against Montague, and the Vikings held off a late charge to come away with a 58-48 win and the traveling Bridge trophy.

Montague (3-1, 1-1 WMC Lakes) turned the ball over 11 times in the third quarter after having only six in the first half, sparking an 18-4 Whitehall run in the frame. That turned a six-point Montague lead at the break into Whitehall's game to lose.

"When you work with teenage kids, it's hard to understand how you can do so well in one half and then in one quarter, you just self-implode," Montague coach David Osborne said. "I used a couple of timeouts there to try to refocus but we just couldn't get out of our own way. Then, when we would run a good offensive set, we missed a layup...We're still learning. We're going to get better. I like our team a lot. Whitehall just capitalized on our mistakes."

The Vikings (3-1, 1-0 WMC Lakes) weren't just aggressive on defense, though, as they attacked the basket more in the third quarter. Coach Christian Subdon said his team was very aware of Wildcat shot-blocker Isaiah Atchison, who totaled four rejections in the game - perhaps too aware. Once Whitehall was able to get out on the break, that helped open the lane up for layups.

"They'd been pressing us all game and we would beat the press," Subdon said. "We didn't really turn it over, but then we were tentative after that. And I think Isaiah is a big part of that right. He's a shot-blocking force. So we just said, let's get this out of the way now, (have him) block your shot right now. Now everyone's got their shot blocked. So now let's just go to the rim."

No one got that message more clearly than sophomore Kal Koehler, who had one of the most productive nights in his career. With classmate Camden Thompson battling sickness (though he still had 14 points and 10 rebounds), Koehler, who himself was sick early this season, picked up the slack on offense and went for 26 points. He buried four three-pointers and was also a force inside.

"People are going to focus on (Thompson), so Kal's gonna have to step up big," Subdon said. "And he has all season, but Cam's had some big games that kind of felt like it overshadowed him. Kal's been right there every night."

Koehler credited his teammates for creating open shots for him all night and said he and Thompson both enjoyed the challenge of going against Atchison and Montague's imposing frontcourt.

"I like playing those people who are bigger than me," Koehler said. "It's just a fun thing to do."

Montague's Braeden Johnston carried much of the load early, scoring 10 second-quarter points as the Wildcats took a 28-22 halftime lead. He ended with a stat-stuffing line of 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Atchison had nine points and 11 boards to go with his four rejections, though Osborne said the team needs the talented sophomore to be a consistent double-digit scorer. Atchison hit a trey to end the first quarter, but didn't score again until the fourth.

"We need him to have an impact offensively more," Osborne said. "He's too valuable a piece for us to not score in double digits every game. Our team expects it and needs it."

With the holiday break approaching, each coach said they would be focusing on improving their teams defensively, but a secondary concern for Subdon especially is getting healthy. Trannon Aylor missed Thursday's game with a sprained ankle that's lingered from football season, and his star frontcourt duo has battled illness on and off. Whitehall's break won't be entirely relaxing, though, as the Vikings take on Zeeland East and Zeeland West on back-to-back nights at a holiday tournament.

"The focus is to keep getting better defensively, because that's our identity," Subdon said. "Everybody knows it. We held them to 12 points a quarter, if you average them out, and we're not going to lose many games if we do that."

MONTAGUE (48) Osborne 2 0-0 5, Williams 1 0-0 2, Johnston 5 2-2 12, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Olson 5 0-0 10, Raeth 2 0-0 6, Atchison 4 0-0 9, Brassfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 2-2 48.

WHITEHALL (58) Ready 4 0-1 8, McDowell 2 0-0 5, Houtteman 2 1-2 5, Koehler 10 2-2 26, Thompson 5 4-10 14. Totals 23 7-15 58.

Montague....12 16 4 16 — 48

Whitehall.....12 10 18 18 — 58

Three-point goals — Montague 4 (Osborne, Raeth 2, Atchison), Whitehall 5 (McDowell, Koehler 4). Total fouls — Montague 13, Whitehall 10. Fouled out — Petersen. JV score — Whitehall 57, Montgaue 38.