WHITEHALL — Whitehall defeated Montague 11-1 Wednesday in a tune-up game for this weekend's districts, but the game's outcome was almost beside the point. The real show came after the game, when, following a few situational drills, Whitehall sent senior Kyleigh Martin to the plate.
Martin suffered a season-ending broken ankle in April, but the Vikings wanted to give her one last plate appearance, even if it wasn't in a game. So Martin, her right leg elevated, stepped to the dish against Montague's Abby Thommen, a friend of hers. Another friend, the Wildcats' Gabby Moreau, acted as her designated runner.
Martin wanted a home run - she is, after all, the team's all-time leader in the category - but got a hot grounder past third base for a single. Her teammates then mobbed her (safely, of course).
"It was just nice to have a little bookend on the end of my year, rather than (having the end be) me just not sliding into a base," Martin said with a laugh, referring to how she got injured.
The original idea was to have Martin actually get an at-bat in the game, but the timing didn't work out and the Vikings won by mercy rule in six innings before it could happen. Coach Denis Koegel was leery of getting Martin more seriously hurt, too, so the less-formal at-bat outside of a game situation was deemed the way to go.
"She's a kid," Koegel said. "She thinks she's invincible. She wanted to hit front-toss within a week of surgery. If you tell the kid 'no', she's persistent. I think the ceremonial thing would've been nice later, but once the game starts, my focus is on the game. To get her in at the end and give her a chance to hit, that was good."
Martin has been going to games with the team and serving as a de facto assistant since her surgery. After a rough start to the post-Kyleigh era, she thinks the Vikings are on the upswing and is confident they have it in them to repeat as district champion.
"I saw the team and they kept pushing," Martin said. "We should be setting up good for districts. Everyone's mental aspect has definitely changed a ton. Koegel always said to step up after I got hurt, and they definitely have, so I think districts will be good for us."
Of course, this district will be much different than last year's, which featured Martin in the circle shutting down three opponents, allowing only one run in three games and striking out 30 batters. The team, though, has come together, and while Megan LeaTrea might not replicate that stat line, the Vikings' defense showed the ability Wednesday to help out behind her. LeaTrea struck out five and didn't allow an earned run in the win, permitting only five hits.
"Our big challenge this year has been us," Koegel said. "We've at times been our own worst enemy when it comes to some defensive plays. Mistakes are going to happen, but we can limit them and limit the damage, which the girls did well tonight. Megan got better as the game went on and really worked on keeping that ball down in the zone, which she was missing early on. I think the girls didn't let it get to them. It's a much more mentally tough team than we were, certainly last year and certainly right after Kyleigh went down.
"The dynamic we have right now is one I hope we can preserve the next couple days. It's a lot to overcome, but it's a good group of girls."
It took until the fourth inning for the Vikings to score Wednesday, but they ripped off seven runs in the fifth to break open a 1-1 tie and added three in the sixth to end the game. Alyssa Taylor had two hits, one of them a walk-off single, and Hailey Carnes drove in two runs. Illeana Hatcher laced a double in the game.
For Montague, Kennedy Johnson had two hits and scored the Wildcats' only run.
Martin's on-field loss can't be overstated, Koegel said, but with her in the dugout and her dad, assistant coach Kyle Martin, joining Scott Huebler and Viking alum Emily MacArthur on a strong staff, Whitehall can still hope for big things.
"Kyle especially has been with these girls since they were (little)," Koegel said. "These girls have learned a ton and continue to learn a ton from him. I thank God I have those assistant coaches. They're fantastic...(Kyleigh's) been an outstanding cheerleader. She's kind of slid into that coach position too, really talking to the girls and cheering them on, but also holding them accountable."