WHITEHALL — Whitehall junior Kyleigh Martin pitched a five-inning perfect game Monday against Shelby, the highlight of the Vikings' doubleheader split. Martin also broke the team record for single-season home runs with her eighth of the season in the 9-8 game-two loss.
Martin "was dealing from the outset," coach Denis Koegel said, as she struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced. On offense, Illeana Hatcher and Hailey Carnes each had two hits and combined for five RBI.
Game two was a much different story, though, as the two teams traded haymakers throughout. Shelby led 4-3 after the first inning and answered every Whitehall counterpunch. The Vikings also hit into some bad luck, with a couple of line-drive double plays. Onnyka Dempsey led the way for Whitehall with three hits, and Martin had two, including her record-breaking homer, and drove in three runs.