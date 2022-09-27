MONTAGUE — Montague's West Michigan Conference game against Oakridge Monday ended badly for all involved due to a bench-clearing dustup between the teams with 1:39 to go.
The Eagles won the game, 2-0, but that wasn't front of mind for either team after the fracas, which began when an Eagle retaliated to an overly aggressive slide tackle by Montague's Lucas Husband by bum-rushing him for a literal tackle. Officials, coaches and players alike quickly raced over in an effort to limit any further theatrics, and in that they were largely successful, as no other major confrontations occurred. Both teams were eventually sent to their benches as officials determined the appropriate penalty.
Both players who were originally involved received red cards and Oakridge was given a penalty kick, which high-scoring Arturo Romero buried to provide the clinching goal of the game.
The first half was scoreless, but both teams had scoring chances that were turned away. The Eagles got on the board just over nine minutes into the game when Tyler Lewis emerged from traffic with the ball after a corner kick and managed to find the net.
Just a couple of minutes later, the Wildcats' Chris Aebig narrowly missed tying the game when his well-placed shot drifted just to the left of the far post. Montague keeper Eli Bunton made a few good saves as the second half unfolded to keep his team within a goal prior to the dustup interrupting things.
Wildcats' coach Brandon Mahoney declined comment after the game.