TWIN LAKE — Montague entered Wednesday's GMAA tournament cautiously confident it would deliver a third straight championship, but knew better than to pencil it in, having had close battles with Whitehall and knowing Mona Shores is a strong program.

However, the Wildcats took the course at Stonegate Golf Club and delivered their strongest round of the season, dominating the competition and winning the tournament by 27 shots over the second-place Sailors, 361-388. Whitehall spent much of the day in second place before ending up in third with a 395.

Spearheading the Montague run was Mackenzie Goudreau, who played spectacularly and broke her own school scoring record for 18 holes with a three-over par 75 to win the individual title.

"Just tremendous ball striking," Montague coach Phil Kerr said of Goudreau's round. "Every time I saw her, she was in the middle of the fairway and way down there. She put on a strike show today."

Goudreau teamed with Natalie Kellogg, who shot an 83, to break the Wildcats' record for the best score by a Montague duo as well, edging past a record Goudreau and Orianna Bylsma set last year. Kellogg finished in third place individually, three strokes behind Reeths-Puffer's Paige Anderson.

Goudreau stayed calm throughout the round, not worrying about Anderson, who was her top competition for the #1 spot coming in other than Kellogg. The approach served her well, as she played the first 10 holes at even par, with one birdie and one bogey. A double bogey on #11 knocked her off that pace, but she stayed focused, scoring par on the next three holes before a birdie on #15 enabled her to cruise to the win.

"I was just trying to stay within myself," Goudreau said. "Just keeping calm and staying focused and going with the flow, I guess."

The impressive win continues the Wildcats' upward trajectory, which began after a surprising third-place finish in a Sept. 1 conference jamboree. Ever since, the team has shown dramatic improvement. It's not just been Goudreau and Kellogg, either; Brooke Berry, Abby Woller and Lauren Smith are steadily lowering their scores. Berry finished eighth at Wednesday's meet with a 99, collecting a pair of birdies in her round, and Woller closed the scoring with a 104.

"The top two showed out, but these other three have never played in a GMAA before," Kerr said. "These girls are up on varsity for the first time. For them to shoot the scores they shot is phenomenal too. I'm proud of all of them."

Kerr has maintained all year that the current Wildcats aren't comparing themselves to the two-time state champs that preceded them. However, it was impossible not to notice the parallel to the 2020 team, which had an uneven start before being springboarded on its run by a GMAA tournament win.

"We're just playing against the teams we have to play against this year," Kerr said. "We believe this team is special too. I hope today helps everybody see that that's true."

Goudreau said Kellogg is more of the team leader despite Goudreau's playing the #1 spot in the lineup, but her experience and success gives her authority within the team as well. She said it's clear to her that the team is on the verge of a strong finish.

"I do notice we're starting to build as a team," Goudreau said. "We're starting to get confidence and realizing, hey, we're actually pretty good. I think that we're working really, really hard."

Anderson's 80 was a five-stroke improvement from her effort in last year's city meet, and she was consistent, only once doing worse than a bogey on a hole. However, coach Matt Pallett said Anderson had been hoping for the title, and not scoring any birdies proved damaging in that quest.

"Paige is a competitor and felt she left some shots out there today," Pallett said. "She got off to a slow start and just couldn’t really get anything going today. She battled all day."

Ava Garcia led Whitehall with an 85, good for fifth place overall. She made two birdies in her round. Lizbeth Bentz also broke 100 by shooting a 98 to place seventh. Grace McDowell had a 104 and Allie Van Antwerp shot a 108 to close the Vikings' scoring.

For R-P, which could not score as only three golfers competed, Rowan Bluhm had a strong round in her first meet back fully healthy after recovering from a hand injury. She shot a 94 and earned sixth place in the meet. Avery Luna added a 117, lowering her Stonegate personal best by 13 strokes.