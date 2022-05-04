TWIN LAKE — Nothing could stop the Mona Shores train Wednesday at the GMAA golf tournament at Stonegate Golf Course, but the next three team names on the leaderboard all belonged to White Lake schools.
Reeths-Puffer led the local squads at the tournament, earning second place with a team score of 353. Montague was third with a 363, edging fourth-place Whitehall by two strokes. The Sailors won the event by 51 shots.
Tyler Tallefson was the top-scoring Rocket, and in fact the only non-Sailor in the top six. He tied for third place individually by shooting a 76. Teammate Chase Baustert also found his way into the top 10, with an 84. Montague's Danny Flanagan was the other local player in the individual top 10, tying for ninth place with an 87.
R-P's other two scorers were Tanner Bonjernoor, with a 96, and Dylan Panozzo, with a 97.
Montague got solid play throughout its lineup, with all five players scoring in double digits. After Flanagan, Kevin Jager was the next Wildcat on the board with an 89, followed by Kaden Miller with a 93 and Robert Knapp with a 94.
As with the Wildcats, all of Whitehall's players scored under 100. Kyren Bluhm paced Whitehall with an 89, closely followed by Ashton Trnka with a 90 and Brady Tate with a 92. Landon Griffin closed out the scoring with a 94.
