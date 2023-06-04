Reeths-Puffer senior Liam McHugh had a strong day at Saturday's Division 1 state track finals in Rockford, highlighted by a third-place finish in high jump.
McHugh notched a six feet, three inches mark in the event. Nine other competitors also jumped 6-3, but McHugh won the tiebreaker over all of them for missing fewer attempts.
McHugh's six points in high jump gave the Rockets a 31st-place tie in the team standings.
The Rocket senior also competed in the 110-meter hurdles, coming in 12th place with a time of 15.08 seconds, and ran the anchor leg for the 400 relay team. That group took 24th place out of 31 qualifiers with a time of 43.72 seconds. Kameron Coleman, Caiden Bolduc and Brody Johnson also raced for the Rockets in that event.