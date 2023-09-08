MUSKEGON — What's been inevitable for some time became reality Thursday night, as Reeths-Puffer senior Liam Smith became the Rockets' all-time leading goal scorer by scoring four times in a 8-0 win over O-K Green Conference foe Muskegon.
Smith's four goals moved him to 77 for his career, one more than previous record-holder Nathan Schmitt, who graduated in 2008.
High expectations have followed Smith his entire Rocket career; as a freshman, coach Kody Harrell dubbed him "the next Jaxon," referring to previous four-year star Jaxon Carpenter. As it turned out, that was underselling Smith, who will play at Western Michigan next year.
"I remember seeing him at nine or 10 years old thinking, 'This kid's going to be special,' and never thinking I'd be the varsity coach here," Harrell said. "It's only my fourth year, so to have it come full circle...he started when i started. My first year as head varsity coach was his freshman year. It's been a pretty amazing feeling to just be a part of it."
Smith scored four times in the first half, including an easy goal 30 seconds into the game. The record-breaker came when he broke free of the Muskegon defense, maneuvered around keeper Mario Totten and matter-of-factly deposited the ball in the net.
After his score, Smith was congratulated by his teammates and subbed out of the game by Harrell, who like Smith's teammates greeted him with a hug. For Smith, more than anything, completing the record was a load off his shoulders.
"Obviously, I'm not going to stop, I'm going to keep going, but to get it tonight, it was really a sigh of relief," Smith said.
Smith thanked his teammates for their support over the years. The Rocket senior grew up playing with several of his fellow guys in green, including JT Fansler, Kyler Brainard and Gage Hopkins, and sharing the moment with them meant a lot.
"We all grew up playing on the same soccer team and playing Fortnite together," Smith said. "It started so long ago, so just thanking them is the most important thing...They're just like my brothers. Without them, none of it would happen."
Smith isn't just a scorer. Harrell noted that Smith is only a handful of assists away from breaking that school record as well. That, and his on-field demeanor, goes to show he's as good a teammate as he is a player, Harrell said.
"It'd be so easy for him to make it about himself," Harrell said. "I'm just so proud of him breaking this record because of who he is, and how he's done it, not just because he broke the record."
Also for the Rockets (8-1, 3-0 O-K Green) Thursday, Carson McCollum, Nick Clemens, Taylor Boone and Carson Cooper got on the board once each. Hopkins earned another shutout in goal, his 22nd for his career; he's now just one shy of tying the school record held by Jake Lofgren and Andrew Johnson. The game ended by mercy rule just over two minutes after halftime.
Muskegon has been at the bottom of R-P's conference for several years, but the Rockets' refusal to take them lightly in that time has led to its success taking care of business.
"Our goal is not to mercy-rule an opponent or to see how fast we can mercy an opponent," Harrell said. "What I'm trying to teach them is to respect the game and respect your opponent, and how you do that is just play your normal soccer...I think that's why you see what you see, even when we do play some teams that we've had good fortune (against)."
That said, Harrell credited the Big Reds with improvement under their second-year coach, Kevin Foley, especially in their effort level.
"Muskegon teams in the past, once you get the third goal, the game was done," Harrell said. "They're still busting their butt (tonight) when it was 6-0 as if it was 0-0. That's something that I really appreciate from them, and it gives our kids good insight and growth skills to see that from an opponent."
The sky seems to be the limit for R-P at the moment given its impressive start and wealth of experienced talent. Harrell said now that Smith has the school scoring record behind him, he hopes the team will perform even better.
"This has been a long time coming over the last three or four years," Harrell said. "It's just exciting to watch these boys play. I'm more of a manager than a coach right now, just managing all the personalities. We don't have any egos, (it's just) managing the minutes, managing the rotation, managing the style of play, doing a little bit of coaching here and there and just having fun."