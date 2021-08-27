MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer sophomore Liam Smith was dubbed "the next Jaxon" by Rockets' coach Kody Harrell a year ago, meaning Jaxon Carpenter, the longtime star who graduated after last season. Smith lived up to that billing Thursday night, scoring four goals in a 4-2 come-from-behind win over North Muskegon.
Smith's final three goals came in the second half, erasing a 2-1 halftime deficit and delivering the Rockets to a big win over the West Michigan Conference power.
R-P didn't lead in the game until Smith's third goal, scored with a little more than 14 minutes to go. Nick Clemens had the assist on both the game-tying and go-ahead scores.
Gage Hopkins made 10 saves in goal for the Rockets.