Reeths-Puffer stunned top seed Ludington Monday night in district semifinal play thanks to a barrage of goals by junior Liam Smith.
Smith scored all three goals in the game as the Rockets upended the Orioles 3-0, handing them only their second loss of the season. Two of those goals came late in the second half, giving R-P (10-8-2) much-needed breathing room.
Gage Hopkins "stood on his head," the Rockets said in a Facebook post, to earn the shutout.
With the win, R-P advanced to Thursday's district finals against longtime nemesis Spring Lake.