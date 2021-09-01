MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer sophomore Liam Smith continued his blistering start to the season Tuesday by scoring four goals in the Rockets' O-K Green Conference opening 6-2 win over Wyoming.
Smith already has 10 goals in the young season, living up to the lofty expectations that followed him entering the campaign.
Kyler Brainard and Darren Patterson each had a goal for the Rockets (4-1-1, 1-0 O-K Green) in the win, and Patterson also recorded an assist. Gage Hopkins made 11 saves, and the Rockets held a narrow 9-8 advantage in shots on goal.