Reeths-Puffer spoiled the celebration Wednesday at Ludington, burying the host Orioles 8-0 in their season opener behind four goals from Liam Smith.
The contest was the first varsity event played at the Orioles' new turf field, but it was the Rockets doing the partying, pouring in one goal after another.
R-P scored twice on penalty kicks in the win. Along with Smith, Aiden McCollum, Ian Wright, Nick Clemens and Levi Carlson each got on the board once. Clemens also had two assists.
The Rockets outshot Ludington 16-4 in the game. Gage Hopkins made four saves to earn the shutout.