MUSKEGON — There were several top performers among local schools Wednesday at the 42nd annual Meijer West Michigan All-Star track meet at Reeths-Puffer, but the sprinters took center stage.
Montague's 800-meter relay team of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Claire Meacham and Natalie Erickson set a new school record in the event and earned first place, with a time of 1:47.8. The same quartet earned the top spot in the 400 relay with a time of 50.75 seconds, the best time by the group, and Erickson also took second in both the 100 (12.86) and 200 (26.42), setting a personal best in the latter.
In addition, Monyae Franklin of Reeths-Puffer won the boys 100-meter dash, setting a personal best time of 10.98 seconds, and helped the Rockets' 400 relay team to victory as well, joining Payton Dobben, Ashton Carpenter and Tyler Walker to run a 42.93 in that event.
R-P's distance runners also got in on the fun. Klay Grant set a new personal best to win the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.5, and he helped the 3,200 relay team earn a win, as Jaxon Allen, Tate Bradley and Caden Tufts joined him for a time of 8:33.3.
Whitehall's Karleigh Jeffries rounded out local event winners, setting a new personal best of 118-7 to land atop the podium in discus.
Beyond the event winners, there were other standout efforts locally. Jaegar McGahan of Whitehall placed second in the 100 (11.34) and third in the 200 (23.02). Wesley Russell earned third in the shot put with a personal best mark of 47-11, and David Conrad took third in the pole vault with a mark of 12-6. The 1,600 relay team of Evan Mikkelson, Lukas Palmer, Bailey Taranko and Addison Bluhm placed second (3:33.1). For the Viking girls, Charley Klint took third in pole vault (9-0) and Maelie Hope set a new personal best in shot put (35-2.5) to earn third place. The 1,600 relay team of Ryann Jibson, Nevaeh Watson, Olivia Tjapkes and Bailey Pierson placed third as well (4:22.1).
Montague's sprint standouts were complemented by a second-place finish from the 1,600 relay team of Smith, Ally Hall, Dreea Atchison and Britta Johnson (4:20.1). The time was the best to date for the group.
Marcus Seidell starred for Reeths-Puffer in the hurdles events, taking second and setting personal bests in each. His times were 15.85 in the 110 and 41.62 in the 300. Aidan McHugh added a second-place finish in the pole vault with a personal best of 13-6. For the Rocket girls, Brianna Stawski took second in the high jump (5-2) and Marta Braghini was third in the 100 hurdles with a personal best of 16.46. The Rockets also placed in the top three in two relays; Emma Homfeld, Allie Moore, Tiffany DeMaio and Braghini were second in the 400 relay (52.04) and Braghini, DeMaio, Brooke Tong and Grace Lockhart were third in the 800 relay (1:50.8).