Unsurprisingly, given how successful they all were, the Whitehall, Montague and Reeths-Puffer wrestling teams were heavily represented on the all-league rosters for 2021. A total of 16 wrestlers made the first team in their league, with 15 more earning honorable mention.
The all-league teams are usually determined by a conference tournament at the end of the regular season, but COVID-19 precautions canceled those events, so they were voted on by league coaches.
In the West Michigan Conference, one first-team pick was chosen at each weight class. Whitehall had seven of those 14 first-teamers: Ty Whalen at 112 pounds, Nick Blanchard at 152, Jacob Haynes at 160, Connor Young at 171, Shane Cook at 285, and of course state champions Ira Jenkins at 215 and Max Brown at 140. (Jenkins announced last week that he will attend the University of Michigan for wrestling, picking the Wolverines over finalists Navy and Air Force.)
Montague added a pair of first-team picks, Aidan Perreault at 125 and Cale Coppess at 130.
In the O-K Green Conference, over 20 wrestlers were named to the team, with no honorable mentions. Rockets picked to the O-K Green squad were Jacob Blawat (who won a fourth GMAA championship by sweeping his matches in the Tier 1 quad), Alex Chipman, Payton Dobben, Kaden Malotke, Caleb McNeil, Thade Radosa and Jimmy Rozycki.
Whitehall and Montague names were all over the list of honorable mention picks in the WMC. Whitehall’s honorable mentions were Nolan Taranko (103), Dylan Osborn (119), Matthew Goodrich (125), Riley Buys (130), Aiden Weiler (135), Marco Moore (145) and Kris Dowdell (189). Montague honorable mentions included Jimmy Thommen (103), Kevin Roll (112), Chris Aebig (119), Owen Fairchild (135), Tristan Winkleblack (140), Adam Baird (145), Logan Fairchild (152) and Aaron Rolf (215).